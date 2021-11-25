Embraer Shows Off Its Biggest, Most Efficient Single-Aisle Jet, the E195-E2 Tech Lion

The largest aircraft in Embraer’s E-Jet E2 family, the E195-E2, has landed at the first edition of the Selangor Aviation Show. Dressed in a stunning black and gold Tech Lion livery that wraps up its fuselage, the E195-E2 is the company’s most efficient and sustainable single-aisle jet.
Following its presentation at the Dubai Air Show earlier this month, the E195-E2 is now on display at the Selangor Aviation Show. From nose to tail, the aircraft is packed with cutting-edge technology.
The E195-E2 uses less fuel than current-generation E-Jets thanks to its high-aspect ratio wings and swept tips, as well as other aerodynamic improvements. Not only that, but it “emits 25% less emissions per seat than a typical turboprop and has the lowest levels of external noise and emissions among all jet aircraft.”
To minimize the noise, Embraer improved the air conditioning, outfitted the aircraft with lighter materials that better absorb sound, and installed new landing gear and engines. Speaking of the engines, the jet is powered by two Pratt and Whitney PW1715G, allowing it to reach a maximum cruise speed of Mach 0.82 and fly on 2,992-mile (4,815-km) distances (that’s about 5,5 hours of flight time).
The commercial jet is the largest of the three aircraft in the E-Jets E2 family, having enough room to sit up to 146 passengers. It features a 2 by 2 configuration, allowing people to benefit from more personal space while enabling airlines to customize the cabin layout according to their specifications.
Compared to the company’s first-generation E-Jet, the E195-E2 has 40% larger overhead bins, a wider aisle that provides more movement, and improved air circulation capable of capturing airborne bacteria.
The jet entered service in 2019 after receiving type certification from the FAA (U.S. Federal Aviation Administration), EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency), and ANAC (the Brazilian Civil Aviation Agency).
Those who want to see the aircraft in person, all dressed in its Tech Lion livery, can do it at the Selangor Aviation Show. The event will be held between November 25th and November 27th.
