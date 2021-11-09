5 Embraer Pulse Concept Is Both eVTOL Air Taxi and Self-Driving Car

Embraer Presents Pioneering Green Aircraft Family: the Energia Airplanes

Embraer announced four regional aircraft concepts that use sustainable propulsion architectures. With the introduction of these new disruptive green technologies, Embraer seeks to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent starting with 2030. 6 photos



Although they are small aircraft, they offer a platform that the company can "test and prove new propulsion technologies so that they can be scaled up to larger aircraft."



• Energia Electric (E9-HE)



The E9-HE is a nine-seater that uses hybrid-electric propulsion to travel on distances of up to 500 nautical miles (575 miles/ 926 km). The architecture will allow the company to harvest the benefits from maximizing thermal and electric engines synergies. The rear-mounted engines will have an optimized propeller design that will reduce by 60 percent the external noise and will be compatible with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).



The technology is expected to be ready in 2030.



• Energia Electric (E9-FE)



The E9-FE is also a nine-seater, but, unlike its sibling, the aircraft will operate with full



• Energia H2 Fuel Cell (E19-H2FC)



The E19-H2FC will be powered by a hydrogen-electric propulsion system. Hydrogen fuel cells will allow the aircraft to generate thrust while reducing carbon



• Energia H2 Gas Turbine (E50-H2GT)



Dual-fuel offers the advantage of powering a gas turbine with two different fuel sources (SAF or hydrogen). Using a modified gas turbine adapted to these new fuel sources, the E50-H2GT will increase range and passenger capacity. The aircraft will carry up to 50 passengers and travel on 500 nautical miles (575 miles/ 926 km). The airplane is expected to be ready in 2040.



For now, the Energia family is just a concept, but



For now, the Energia family is just a concept, but Embraer is working hard to make it a reality. The company has already made strides in lowering emissions from its existing aircraft and has tested drop-in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on its E-Jet line.

In August, Embraer completed the first flight of the EMB-203 Ipanema, an all-electric demonstrator aircraft. In addition, a hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator is also planned for 2025, while in the following year, the company's electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle is expected to enter service.

