Embraer Joins Forces With the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Center for Advanced Research

The Brazilian company Embraer is one of the biggest names in the aviation industry, with partnerships all over the world, a branch dedicated to eVTOL production, and a new airplane range based on sustainability goals. Behind all of these major projects, there’s a lot of research, so it’s not surprising that Embraer is also focusing on research-related collaborations.
The aviation company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Netherlands Aerospace Center (Royal NLR), for a strategic partnership regarding aerospace research. The two entities, which are both members of the Netherlands Aerospace Group (NAG), have been collaborating for a long time, with the goal of bringing to the forefront the most advanced technologies and the most innovative products.
Throughout the last two decades, these two partners have been involved in joint projects related to flight-deck technology, system development, innovative materials, and various aerodynamics applications. Their joint research also led to the development of cutting-edge products, such as “advanced aero-elastic wind tunnel models.”
With this new MoU, Embraer and Royal NLR intend to extend their research areas to urban air mobility (UAM), sustainability, plus defense and space applications, in addition to their work related to general aviation. Cooperation will also be extended when it comes to Embraer’s well-known ranges of executive jets, plus the KC-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft, and this also includes the addition of automated maintenance procedures.
Recently, Embraer has launched an innovative range, called the Energia Family, comprised of four concept aircraft powered by sustainable propulsion systems. Most of them will benefit from both electric propulsion and hydrogen fuel cells, but there’s also a fully-electric model that promises a 200-nautical mile range. It will still take at least a decade to bring these concepts to life, but the ultimate goal is to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% in the following years.
