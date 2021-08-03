Next-Gen Bell Military High-Speed VTOL to Match Fighter Jets in Speed and Range

Vertical takeoff and landing aircraft are becoming increasingly important for the future of military aviation and strategic superiority. As one of the pioneers of vertical lift aircraft technology, and a long-time industrial partner of the U.S. Army, Bell is now taking things to the next level. Its newest VTOL concept might just be the most impressive one now, and in upcoming years.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been more than 80 years since Bell first started developing VTOL technologies, being the first one to develop these types of configurations for the U.S. Air Force and NASA. These pioneering models later led to the development of the famous Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor, which is now an invaluable U.S. military asset for amphibious assault and long range infiltration.
Coming back to the present day, Bell is now focusing on high-speed vertical takeoff and landing (HSVTOL) technology, and it has recently announced new design concepts for aircraft systems based on this technology, specifically aimed for military applications. Although the company has not released full specifications of this new military aircraft, based on the existing information, it looks like an undeniable step up from previous models.
VTOLs have been known for significantly improving speed and range, compared to helicopters, but this new concept takes it up a notch. According to Bell, thanks to the HSVTOL technology, it will combine the increased hover capability of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fighter jet.
More specifically, this new HSVTOL will be able to reach outstanding jet-like cruise speeds of over 400 knots (460.3 mph). Compared to the Bell V-280 Valor, which is one the most advanced military VTOLs rights now, there’s a major upgrade, with the V-280 reaching its limit at 300 knots.
In addition to that, Bell says that the new aircraft concepts range between 4,000 lbs. (1,814 kg) to over 100,000 lbs (45,359 kg) and are built with a versatile, scalable design that can be suitable for a variety of missions, from unmanned personnel recovery, to tactical mobility.
The next-generation HSVTOLs will also combine the latest propulsion technologies with highly-advanced digital flight control systems, for a big step towards increased performance, compared to the existing military VTOLs.
