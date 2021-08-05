$627k eFlyer 4 Could Replace the Entire Training Aviation Fleet in the U.S.

Bye Aerospace has developed not just one electric aircraft, but an entire eFlyer family, comprised of 3 models so far. Currently in development, the eFlyer 4 (a four-seat model) shows impressive performance characteristics that, according to the manufacturer, continues to mature.
Most of us are familiar with the benefits of all-electric aircraft for commercial flight, but flight training is often overlooked. According to Bye, over the next decades, the demand for pilots will increase to hundreds of thousands, while the training aircraft currently in use in the U.S. are not only insufficient, but also old. This means that they require extra maintenance costs and efforts, while contributing to an increase in CO2 emissions.
This is where the eFlyer family comes in, with the 2-seater and 4-seater designed as the best alternatives for the General Aviation fleet. As this fleet is replaced, Bye estimates that CO2 emissions will be reduced by millions of metric tons every year.
Powered by a 200 kW (268) HP) all-electric propulsion system, the eFlyer 4 can reach a 200-knot speed and has a 253-mile (220 nautical miles) range, at 96 knots. One of its most impressive characteristics is the 48-inch wide cabin, quite spacious for an aircraft of its kind. In a recent announcement, Bye also stressed the fact that “its sleek fuselage profile and advanced wing design” have contributed to the aircraft’s optimal aerodynamic performance.
The third eFlyer model, which was recently unveiled, is the 8-seat eFlyer 800. The most powerful out of the 3, it can reach a top speed of 320 knots and has an impressive 575-mile (500 nautical miles) range. The eFlyer 800 is equipped with two powerful wing-mounted electric motors, and claims to have double the aerodynamic efficiency of a standard legacy turboprop aircraft.
Jet It, JetClub, and Rheinland Air Service GmbH (RAS) have already signed purchase agreements for the eFlyer 800. Overall, Bye stated that it has around 800 airplanes in its production backlog.
This is where the eFlyer family comes in, with the 2-seater and 4-seater designed as the best alternatives for the General Aviation fleet. As this fleet is replaced, Bye estimates that CO2 emissions will be reduced by millions of metric tons every year.
Powered by a 200 kW (268) HP) all-electric propulsion system, the eFlyer 4 can reach a 200-knot speed and has a 253-mile (220 nautical miles) range, at 96 knots. One of its most impressive characteristics is the 48-inch wide cabin, quite spacious for an aircraft of its kind. In a recent announcement, Bye also stressed the fact that “its sleek fuselage profile and advanced wing design” have contributed to the aircraft’s optimal aerodynamic performance.
The third eFlyer model, which was recently unveiled, is the 8-seat eFlyer 800. The most powerful out of the 3, it can reach a top speed of 320 knots and has an impressive 575-mile (500 nautical miles) range. The eFlyer 800 is equipped with two powerful wing-mounted electric motors, and claims to have double the aerodynamic efficiency of a standard legacy turboprop aircraft.
Jet It, JetClub, and Rheinland Air Service GmbH (RAS) have already signed purchase agreements for the eFlyer 800. Overall, Bye stated that it has around 800 airplanes in its production backlog.