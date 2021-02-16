EGR's RollTrac Bed Cover Is a Must-Have for Jeep Gladiator Owners, Here's Why

As a fan of both pickup trucks and Wranglers, I was brimming with joy when Jeep lifted the veil on the new Gladiator three years ago, and I wasn’t the only one. Sure, it didn’t live up to the manufacturer’s expectations in terms of sales, but for Jeep enthusiasts, it has become a much more versatile alternative to the legendary Wrangler.
It carried over all the cool things from its smaller sibling, like the removable roof and doors or the multitude of off-road goodies, while adding a 60-inch (1,524-mm) bed for all the gear one needs on an extended adventure in the wilderness.
For those who want to protect that gear against theft or the elements, Mopar offers a choice of three tonneau covers, but none of them are worth the steep price.
EGR, the U.S. premium accessory manufacturer that recently showcased their next-generation RollTrac electric bed cover designed specifically for this truck.
From the details they made available, this looks to be a premium quality roll cover that should appeal to many Gladiator owners.
Unlike similar products, it’s entirely made of aluminum and features a scratch-resistant, slightly textured black powder coat finish that makes it far less susceptible to fading.
According to the company, the aluminum slats feature a patented interlocking system that makes them resistant to forceable separation or cutting. This system also seals the cover from the elements, ensuring that no water, mud, or dirt reaches the bed.
The RollTrac can be easily connected to the vehicle’s electrical system, so owners can operate it using the built-in buttons found in the corners of the side rails. It integrates with the truck’s factory remote-locking system and cannot be operated when the Gladiator is locked or being driven.
Naturally, one would expect that an electronically folding cover will take up cargo space, but the compact canister design provides plenty of room underneath it. EGR states that the cover’s canister is the smallest of any roll-top bed cover available on the market.
The drive system used to retract and extend the slats is roller chain-operated by a high-power motor, making it extremely durable. If it ever needs to be checked or serviced, the low maintenance drive system is easily accessible through a couple of access hatches built in the canister.
battery is low and will retract automatically if it encounters an obstacle, in order to avoid cargo damage or injuries.
The cover is fully compatible with sports bars using a huge range of available adaptor kits. The standard T-Channel on each rail allows for easy installation of aftermarket racking systems like cross bar-style racks, platform racks, or bike carriers.
No details about pricing have been released yet, but the company announced that the RollTrac would be available for Jeep Gladiator owners in May.
