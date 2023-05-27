Edgy and Rugged Chevrolet Truck by GM's Design Center Sends Out Colorado EV Vibes

Chevrolet – which only has the $25k Malibu sedan on sale as a proper passenger car alongside the Camaro and Corvette sports coupes and convertibles - is more focused than ever on the hyped crossover, SUV, and truck sectors.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we can just look at the latest novelties. Most recently, the first retail production example of the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray sold at a Barrett-Jackson auction event for no less than $1.1 million – all donated to charity, luckily. But, as a counterpoint, on the one hand, they are giving us more CUV, SUV, and truck stuff, and on the other, they are subtracting from the roster of passenger cars.
More precisely, the sixth generation Chevy Camaro pony and muscle car will soon bow out with a final 'Collector's Edition' set to premiere ahead of the series' end of production scheduled for January 2024. Even worse, although they said this is not the end of the line for the nameplate, no immediate successor is planned. As another counterpoint, high riders are doing better than ever, with the first-ever Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison debuting to tow, haul, and tackle the trails – possibly all at once! Additionally, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will have an even better range than initially estimated – up from 400 to 450 miles (644 to 724 km).
So, you see, the good news around CUVs, SUVs, and trucks vastly outnumber the passenger car novelties – which sometimes aren't even talking about positive stuff, to begin with. And the same is valid not just in the real world but also across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – sometimes even from official sources. Let us take GM Design Center's social media page, for example, which is often filled with ideation sketches of models that may or may not come in the future across GM's brands. Just recently, they had yet another enticing pickup truck idea, and everyone is now wondering if we are looking at a potential design proposition for the Chevy Colorado EV mid-size pickup truck that could impose zero-emissions glory over Ford's 405-hp 2024 Ranger Raptor 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 or Toyota's 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro i-Force Max (326-hp) hybrid.
If that were the case, this hypothetical Chevy Colorado EV looks not only edgy and rugged but also well-prepared to handle anything – including a string of overlanding trips or dune-bashing and rock-crawling trail adventures. However, let us not get ahead of ourselves as GM's Design Center has a habit of spilling the beans both on real models and projects that will never see the light of day, no matter how cool they are. Still, we can all dream a little and imagine this tough Chevy Colorado EV sporting Silverado EV's Ultium architecture or at least the EV powertrain borrowed from the Equinox and Blazer EVs, right?
More precisely, the sixth generation Chevy Camaro pony and muscle car will soon bow out with a final 'Collector's Edition' set to premiere ahead of the series' end of production scheduled for January 2024. Even worse, although they said this is not the end of the line for the nameplate, no immediate successor is planned. As another counterpoint, high riders are doing better than ever, with the first-ever Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 and ZR2 Bison debuting to tow, haul, and tackle the trails – possibly all at once! Additionally, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will have an even better range than initially estimated – up from 400 to 450 miles (644 to 724 km).
So, you see, the good news around CUVs, SUVs, and trucks vastly outnumber the passenger car novelties – which sometimes aren't even talking about positive stuff, to begin with. And the same is valid not just in the real world but also across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – sometimes even from official sources. Let us take GM Design Center's social media page, for example, which is often filled with ideation sketches of models that may or may not come in the future across GM's brands. Just recently, they had yet another enticing pickup truck idea, and everyone is now wondering if we are looking at a potential design proposition for the Chevy Colorado EV mid-size pickup truck that could impose zero-emissions glory over Ford's 405-hp 2024 Ranger Raptor 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 or Toyota's 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro i-Force Max (326-hp) hybrid.
If that were the case, this hypothetical Chevy Colorado EV looks not only edgy and rugged but also well-prepared to handle anything – including a string of overlanding trips or dune-bashing and rock-crawling trail adventures. However, let us not get ahead of ourselves as GM's Design Center has a habit of spilling the beans both on real models and projects that will never see the light of day, no matter how cool they are. Still, we can all dream a little and imagine this tough Chevy Colorado EV sporting Silverado EV's Ultium architecture or at least the EV powertrain borrowed from the Equinox and Blazer EVs, right?