Dwayne Johnson Confirms Hobbs & Shaw Sequel

Some good news to keep you going during COVID-19 lockdown: a second Hobbs & Shaw movie is coming. It’s been confirmed by leading man Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but he can’t offer even an estimated date for it right now.
Hobbs & Shaw was released last August, under the full name Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, to indicate that it was a spinoff from the hugely successful Fast and Furious franchise. You may remember that, at one point, FF leading man Vin Diesel was feuding with Dwayne Johnson in the media (and on social media), more or less accusing him of wanting to steal the spotlight from the FF family.
That materialized in the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff, a movie that used Dwayne and Jason Statham’s characters from the Fast and Furious franchise, and set them up in a parallel universe. In reality, the spinoff had little to do with the original franchise, except for using two familiar faces and plenty of car action to deliver fun content.
While infinitely better rated by critics and audiences, Hobbs & Shaw failed to be prove as financially successful as any of the FF movies. It still did well at the box office though, so a sequel was only a matter of time.
It is still a matter of time, given the ongoing international crisis caused by the new Coronavirus, COVID-19. However, at the very least, now we know for a fact that it will be made as soon as possible because Johnson himself confirmed it in a live Q&A with fans on his Instagram.
“We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie, and I'm pretty excited about it,” Johnson told a fan, when asked about the sequel. “[We] just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go.”
Seeing how Johnson produced the first movie through his Seven Bucks Productions and has enough star power to have the final word, this isn’t a case of an actor expressing a mere wish. It’s a plan.
Fast & Furious 9 was supposed to be coming out this spring but has been pushed back by almost one year, to 2021. Fans of the FF universe, which includes Hobbs & Shaw, could use with some good news, so maybe the confirmation for this sequel qualifies.
