You Will Have to Wait Another Full Year to See Fast and Furious 9

Loyal fans of the Fast Saga, arguably one of the most successful film franchises in the world right now and a visual treat for all gearheads out there, will have to wait another full year to see the latest installment, Fast 9, in theaters.
The film was initially scheduled for theatrical release in U.S. theaters on May 22, 2020 and, as of February this year, marketing was already underway. Fast and Furious 9 was supposed to be this year’s biggest Memorial Day weekend release, but Universal Studios was banking on the bulk of revenue coming from international markets, as it happened with previous releases.
As you may have heard, there’s a coronavirus pandemic right now. Theaters in many markets, including China, South Korea and Italy, are still closed and more are expected to follow – including in the U.S., where COVID-19 infections have just recently been reported, as part of containment efforts.
The same containment efforts have prompted studio bosses to make the decision to push back the release date of the film. Surprisingly, they’ve opted to delay the release by almost a year, according to a statement on the Fast Saga Twitter channel.
“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” it says. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”
“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” the statement adds.
Instead of coming out in May 2020, the film will now open globally in April 2021, with U.S. audiences getting their premiere on April 2. That’s a long wait, but you can always soldier through it by re-watching the previous installments, now that you’re probably spending more time avoiding social contact as a precaution.
As you may have heard, there’s a coronavirus pandemic right now. Theaters in many markets, including China, South Korea and Italy, are still closed and more are expected to follow – including in the U.S., where COVID-19 infections have just recently been reported, as part of containment efforts.
The same containment efforts have prompted studio bosses to make the decision to push back the release date of the film. Surprisingly, they’ve opted to delay the release by almost a year, according to a statement on the Fast Saga Twitter channel.
“We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga,” it says. “That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”
“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” the statement adds.
Instead of coming out in May 2020, the film will now open globally in April 2021, with U.S. audiences getting their premiere on April 2. That’s a long wait, but you can always soldier through it by re-watching the previous installments, now that you’re probably spending more time avoiding social contact as a precaution.
#F9 pic.twitter.com/agQAFNLm9w— #F9 (@TheFastSaga) March 12, 2020