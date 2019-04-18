autoevolution

Fast Hobbs Takes On Furious Shaw in Action Packed New Trailer, Includes Haka

18 Apr 2019, 14:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Countless hand-to-hand fight scenes, a flamethrower, a fighter jet sitting on a lawn, a haka dance, and a bunch of cars chained together being dragged through the air by a helicopter: this pretty much sums up the nearly 4 minutes long trailer for Hobbs and Show released on Thursday.
10 photos
Hobbs and Shaw brings Fast and Furious into cyborg territoryHobbs and Shaw brings Fast and Furious into cyborg territoryHobbs and Shaw brings Fast and Furious into cyborg territoryHobbs and Shaw brings Fast and Furious into cyborg territoryHobbs and Shaw brings Fast and Furious into cyborg territoryHobbs and Shaw brings Fast and Furious into cyborg territoryHobbs and Shaw brings Fast and Furious into cyborg territoryHobbs and Shaw brings Fast and Furious into cyborg territoryHobbs and Shaw brings Fast and Furious into cyborg territory
When the first teaser for the film came out in February, the general feeling was that the spin-off to the highly successful street-racing movie franchise is a foray into the realm of the ridiculous. Now that’s we’ve seen this first trailer, that feeling is even more pronounced.

Officially titled Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, the movie's plot calls for U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) to join forces with his enemy from previous films, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Their goal is to defeat Brixton (Idris Elba), an enhanced human-borderline superhero-borderline cyborg.

This latest installment of the franchise, even if it is a spinoff, marks the ultimate departure from the original narrative of the first two or three films, a departure that has been consistently announced by the last few films.

The original movies were all about street racing and were based on a 1998 article in VIBE magazine depicting the legal or less so street racing phenomenon in New York. Slowly, as the franchise became increasingly successful, cars and drivers were cast into supporting roles for spies, tanks, helicopters, submarines and one wicked Charlize Theron.

Hobbs and Shaw clearly has no relation to the original Fast and Furious, but at least it seems fun to watch. Incredibly fun, actually, as the chemistry between Johnson and Statham seems to be working wonders, and some of the scenes shown are epic in their ridiculousness.

It’s unclear how the separate stories of Hobbs will be woven back into the main and increasingly inconsistent Fast and Furious storyline.

Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw fast and furious hobbs and shaw trailer movie
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Latest car models:
MINI ClubmanMINI Clubman CompactASTON MARTIN Rapide AMRASTON MARTIN Rapide AMR LuxuryASTON MARTIN Rapide EASTON MARTIN Rapide E LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVHYUNDAI VenueHYUNDAI Venue Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 