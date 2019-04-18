Fast Hobbs Takes On Furious Shaw in Action Packed New Trailer, Includes Haka

Blue Origin to Test Rocket Engines at Former Saturn V Testing Site

Countless hand-to-hand fight scenes, a flamethrower, a fighter jet sitting on a lawn, a haka dance, and a bunch of cars chained together being dragged through the air by a helicopter: this pretty much sums up the nearly 4 minutes long trailer for Hobbs and Show released on Thursday. 10 photos



Officially titled Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, the movie's plot calls for U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) to join forces with his enemy from previous films, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). Their goal is to defeat Brixton (Idris Elba), an enhanced human-borderline superhero-borderline cyborg.



This latest installment of the franchise, even if it is a spinoff, marks the ultimate departure from the original narrative of the first two or three films, a departure that has been consistently announced by the last few films.



Hobbs and Shaw clearly has no relation to the original Fast and Furious, but at least it seems fun to watch. Incredibly fun, actually, as the chemistry between Johnson and Statham seems to be working wonders, and some of the scenes shown are epic in their ridiculousness.



It’s unclear how the separate stories of Hobbs will be woven back into the main and increasingly inconsistent Fast and Furious storyline.



