Fast & Furious Returns to CSR Racing 2

The “Fast & Furious” movie franchise may have hit a bump in the road, forcing fans to wait until 2020 until they get to see the crew again (we’re not including this year’s “Hobbs & Shaw” spinoff), but they can still enjoy the cars and characters, thanks to CSR Racing 2.
By popular demand, the game will include “Fast & Furious” content once more for a limited time, Zynga Inc. announces. That means that fans and new players will be able to drive their old rides, collect and win new cars, while also following the storyline of their fave characters from the original movies.

The FF-themed events start this month, offering fans the chance to take part in dramatic races while interacting with other players and adding to their collection. Cars available will include the Lamborghini Murciélago, Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, C-West Nissan Skyline GT-R (BNR34) and Veilside Honda S200, and a new car from the 6th installment of the film.

Players will be able to experience the famous movie characters Luke Hobbs, Deckard Shaw and Roman Pearce, enjoy all the Easter eggs, and immerse themselves completely in the world of CSR Racing 2 thanks to AR mode, the CSRS2 augmented reality experience.

The limited “Fast & Furious” events will kick off on March 21 (through to April 4) with Hobbs Heist, followed by the Ice Charger (March 22 – April 4), The Ice Charger Cup (March 22 – April 4), Shaw’s Pursuit (April 11 – April 25), Charging Charger (April 12 – April 25), Charger Cup (April 12 – April 25) and the Finale (May 25 – June 4).

More events will be added this summer, Zyga Inc. promises.

“The world of Fast & Furious is truly a global phenomenon, with amazing characters and stunning cars that audiences embrace on and off the movie screen,” Julian Widdows, Vice President of CSR2, says. “Combining that with the proven, high-speed racing elements of CSR2 allows fans and players to get closer than ever to the heart of the Fast & Furious experience.”

