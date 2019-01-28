Vin Diesel Reveals Female-Led Fast and Furious Spinoff, to Be Written by Women

There’s still a lot of money to be made from the Fast and Furious franchise, even if it seems bad guys are less willing to go up against Dominic Toretto working together with his crew. Luckily, Hollywood invented the term spinoff so the heroes could be picked off one by one in standalone movies.

That, or we’ll have a superhero-centered Fast and Furious on our hands. Spinoffs are the future of the Fast and Furious franchise, and we already know that the 9th installment of the film is centered – and titled – around Hobbs and Shaw, two of the iconic characters of the most recent movies.But apparently there’s another spinoff in the making, one whose main characters are female. The idea behind this apparently popped up into the head of non-other than Vin Diesel, the heavyweight of the franchise.In an Instagram post dated January 23, Vin Diesel revealed he “heard a pitch for the Fast female protagonist driven spinoff” he promised Universal Studios back in 2017 and that it was “very exciting.”In the same post, Diesel announced three names - Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet- welcoming them all to the “Fast family.”Nicole Perlman is James Gunn's precursor in the Guardians of the Galaxy project, having written most of the original work for the movie. She also has a hand in the upcoming Captain Marvel.Geneva Robertson-Dworet is also involved in the Captain Marvel project and has also worked on 2018’s Tomb Raider. As for Lindsey Beer, she’s currently working on a Short Circuit and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboots.This latest Fast and Furious project is still in its infancy, so it’s probably going to be a while before we learn more about it. Hopefully, a fresh take on the franchise might just be what was needed to steer it clear of the increasingly outlandish plots and storylines the last few installments surprised us with.That, or we’ll have a superhero-centered Fast and Furious on our hands.