Hobbs and Shaw Trailer Stars Sexy Cars, Fast Girls and Bulletproof Idris Elba

1 Feb 2019, 14:59 UTC ·
The Hobbs and Show trailer is your typical Fast and Furious clip. Until it’s not, because you realize just how far from the original movie the most recent sequels and this here spinoff have strayed.
Regardless, the first trailer for the first spinoff is here just in time to get its fifteen minutes of fame prior, during and after Super Bowl. 

Officially titled Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, the movie will center on the need of putting U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) on the same side of the barricade with his enemy from previous films, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

That need even has only one name: Brixton.

Brixton is not the usual type of bad guy that does business in the Fast and Furious universe. Ever since the Shaw brothers became enemies of Toretto’s crew in the franchise a few movies back, storylines and characters have grown increasingly futuristic, unreal and at times hard to swallow.

So it’s only natural that a movie dedicated to one of the Shaws features as the enemy a cyborg-slash-superhero-slash-secret agent. And it’s natural too that this unlikely Fast character is played by 007 contender Idris Elba.

There were some things we liked in this trailer, enough to make us want to buy a ticket when the times comes.
But we are also very unhappy with Fast and Furious, be it spinoff or sequel, turning into movies about “human evolutionary change.”

We remember a time when Fast and Furious was all about cars, and racing, and everything in between. Not about bulletproof superhumans that identify themselves as the “bad guy.”

We would like those times back, thank you.

PS. At the end of January, while talking about the female-only Fast and Furious now it the works, we kinda saw this whole superhero thing coming.

