Binge Watch All 9 Fast and Furious Movies and a Honda Dealership Will Pay You

The ninth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, aka the Fast Saga, is simply called Fast 9 and will be dropping in theaters worldwide on May 22, 2020.



In preparation for the premiere, many loyal fans will probably be rewatching the other 8 FF movies. If one such loyal fan is willing to throw the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff in the mix and some extra social media activity, all in the span of one week, he or she could get paid for binge watching.The Honda dealership from Yonkers, New York, is counting on finding one such fan, and putting $900 on the table for him or her. That’s right, you could get paid to binge watch your favorite car movies of all time.Until May 6, the dealership is accepting entrants for the Fast Saga Binge-Watch Contest. All applicants must be 18 or older and residents of the United States (sorry, rest of the world). They must also explain in their submission why they’re even worthy of consideration, by detailing their love of cars and driving, their favorite ride and, last not but least, why they’re “perfect for this job.”An initial selection will be made based on the answers to these questions, and the winner will be then hand-selected. Once appointed, he or she will have the week before the May 22 release of the film to watch all 9 movies, the 8 FF installments and the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff . The winner will have to “chronicle [the] binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter,” complete a “worksheet” after viewing each film, and provide a tweet-length review of F9 once it comes out. Serious stuff.In return, the Honda dealership takes care of everything else: a $900 check for winning, as promised, and the boxset of movies, along with some assorted snacks and energy drinks to keep you focused during all those insane car chases, explosions and impossible stunts. Included in the $900 is a $50 gift certificate for the ninth film and concession-stand snacks.If you’re feeling up to the task, throw your name in the (virtual) hat and keep your fingers crossed: the winner will be announced on May 8.