F9: The Fast Saga Trailer Includes Dominic Toretto, His Son Brian, and a Tractor

When Gary Scott Thompson came up with The Fast and the Furious, little did he know that the first movie in the franchise would start a global phenomenon. We’ve seen good and bad sequels, but looking at the big picture, F&F racked up almost $6 billion at the box office if you include Hobbs and Shaw from 2019.
You could say that Fast & Furious is the goose that lays the golden eggs for Universal Pictures, and you wouldn’t be wrong. The expectations are high for the ninth installment in the saga, and coincidentally, the movie’s name is F9: The Fast Saga.
Having dropped the first trailer of the theatrical release, it’s important to highlight that spoilers are on the horizon. First things first, let’s go through the essentials. Justin Lin is the director, having also directed the 2009 Fast & Furious, 2011 Fast Five, and 2013 Fast & Furious 6. He’ll also end the saga in 2021 with Fast & Furious 10.
The cast includes… wait for it… Vin Diesel reprising Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, John Cena, Cardi B, and a few other A-listers from Hollywood and beyond. The trailer starts off with Dominic and his son – Brian – working on the four-cylinder diesel engine of a Massey Ferguson 165 row-crop tractor. Yes, it’s an old tractor!
Then the supercharged Dodge Charger makes a brief appearance sitting idly in the garage, after which Letty gives Brian the silver cross pendant that Dominic used to wear around his neck in previous F&F movies. Vin Diesel used “things change” as the caption for the one-minute trailer, an indicator that F&F isn’t the same without Paul Walker.
The plot is pretty much unknown for the time being, but Charlize Theron returning as Cipher should give you an idea about what’s going to happen. Don’t forget that Cipher had a parachute when she jumped off that plane in The Fate of the Furious...
Filming for F9: The Fast Saga wrapped up last November, and earlier in July, a stuntman doubling for Vin Diesel sustained a serious injury while filming at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, the United Kingdom. On that note, will the ninth installment be the highest-grossing Fast & Furious movie of all time? Chances are it won’t mirror the $1.5 billion of Furious 7, but nevertheless, it’ll make Universal Studios a lot of money.
