2022 Mazda RX-7 Rendering Looks Pretty, SkyActiv-R Rotary Engine Incoming

If it weren’t for Mazda, the rotary engine developed by German mechanical engineer Felix Wankel might have never seen series-production applications on such a large scale. The RX-7 is arguably the automaker’s longest-running rotary model, introduced in 1978 then replaced by the RX-8 at the beginning of the third millennium.
A handful more than 811,000 examples were produced over three generations, including the FD made famous by Japanese anime Initial D and Vin Diesel in the first installment of The Fast and the Furious. The question is, what is Mazda planning to do with the rotary going forward into the 2020s?
SkyActiv-R – also known as New Generation Rotary Engine – is the name of the powerplant hiding under the long, sculpted hood of the RX-Vision Concept from the 2015 Tokyo Motor Show. Even though everyone at Mazda wants the RX-9 to happen as soon as possible, the SkyActiv-R will initially roll out as a range extender for a compact UV with many similarities to the MX-30.
While we’re still waiting for the RX-Vision Concept to turn into the RX-9, a pixel artist by the name of Enoch Gabriel Gonzales has imagined the RX-7 with the rear end from the Kia Stinger GT and the rest of the exterior design with the Kodo – Soul of Motion styling language. The front fascia is definitely stunning, and the Maserati GranTurismo-inspired profile isn’t too shabby either. The long hood and short deck also translate to bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful proportions.
More impressive still, Mr. Gonzales took inspiration for the design of the brake lights from the Mazda3 hatchback and sedan while the headlights feature a little Mazda6 in them. The eye-socket design can also be attributed to McLaren’s latest Super Series models as well, exemplified by the 720S.
Wishful thinking is one thing, but don’t remember that the rotary is more than just an oddity of the automotive world. Mazda is the only automaker to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans by not using a reciprocating engine design. The 787B sports prototype racing car did exactly that in 1991, finishing the world’s premier endurance race two laps ahead of the V12-engined Jaguar XJR-12 and seven laps ahead of the V8-engined Sauber Mercedes C11.
