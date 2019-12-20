Mazda CX-3 Getting Fewer Trim Levels, More Equipment for 2020 Model Year

Ah, the CX-3 subcompact crossover! Once one of the best buys in the segment, this lil’ fellow is showing its age against far more technologized and roomier rivals. Alas, the 2020 model year will see the CX-3 go through a few changes in the United States of America.
We’re not talking about a facelift or a top-to-bottom redesign, but a few notable changes to the range and standard content. Having gone through the order guides for 2020, Cars Direct found out that the CX-3 will lose the Touring and Grand Touring in favor of the entry-level Sport.
“So you’re telling me that only one trim level will be offered? What’s the meaning of this?” The truth of the matter is, the CX-30 with Mazda3 underpinnings can be considered the culprit. There’s a $1,260 difference between the two nameplates, which means that a higher-equipped CX-3 doesn’t make too much sense for Mazda anymore. On the other hand, $21,685 for a subcompact crossover gets you tons of goodies such as the i-Activsense package.
By that, Mazda refers to a series of advanced driver-assist features and safety technologies such as AFS, RVM, HBC, and too many other acronyms to list here. The most important of the lot are SBS and SCBS, which stand for Smart Brake Support and Smart City Brake Support.
Additional content over 2019 includes smartphone mirroring in addition to the dime-a-dozen Bluetooth connectivity, namely Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The CX-3 is available with front- and rear-wheel drive, featuring a 2.0-liter SkyActiv gasoline engine with 148 horsepower and 146 torques. A six-speed SkyActiv automatic is also standard.
Given these circumstances, does it make sense to shell out a few bucks more for the CX-30 compact crossover? In many ways, it does because the newcomer is roomier, more powerful, safer, and even smarter. LED headlights, an 8.8-inch infotainment system, 2.5-liter engine, G-Vectoring Control Plus, 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, push-button start, power windows, a 7.0-inch meter display, these things are all included from the get-go.
“So you’re telling me that only one trim level will be offered? What’s the meaning of this?” The truth of the matter is, the CX-30 with Mazda3 underpinnings can be considered the culprit. There’s a $1,260 difference between the two nameplates, which means that a higher-equipped CX-3 doesn’t make too much sense for Mazda anymore. On the other hand, $21,685 for a subcompact crossover gets you tons of goodies such as the i-Activsense package.
By that, Mazda refers to a series of advanced driver-assist features and safety technologies such as AFS, RVM, HBC, and too many other acronyms to list here. The most important of the lot are SBS and SCBS, which stand for Smart Brake Support and Smart City Brake Support.
Additional content over 2019 includes smartphone mirroring in addition to the dime-a-dozen Bluetooth connectivity, namely Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The CX-3 is available with front- and rear-wheel drive, featuring a 2.0-liter SkyActiv gasoline engine with 148 horsepower and 146 torques. A six-speed SkyActiv automatic is also standard.
Given these circumstances, does it make sense to shell out a few bucks more for the CX-30 compact crossover? In many ways, it does because the newcomer is roomier, more powerful, safer, and even smarter. LED headlights, an 8.8-inch infotainment system, 2.5-liter engine, G-Vectoring Control Plus, 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, push-button start, power windows, a 7.0-inch meter display, these things are all included from the get-go.