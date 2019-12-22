1 Mazda CX-3 Getting Fewer Trim Levels, More Equipment for 2020 Model Year

More on this:

2019, 2020 Mazda3 Recalled Over Inadvertent Activation of the Autobraking System

Joined at the hip with the Ford Motor Company back in the early 2000s, the Mazda3 has evolved into an extremely distinctive car for the 2019 model year with the introduction of the fourth generation. Be it the sedan or hatchback, the 3 is one of the best buys in the segment thanks to a load of standard equipment, available all-wheel drive, and SkyActiv-X engine technology. 87 photos



“Incorrect programming of the SBS control software may cause the vehicle to falsely detect an obstacle in front of the vehicle while driving,” said Mazda about the problem, but the repair is extremely different depending on when the car was built. Early models will have their instrument cluster replaced altogether while later cars need a different software for the autobrake system.



The estimated number of affected vehicles is 35,390 in the United States and federalized territories, covering only the Mazda3 for the 2019 and 2020 model years. The Japanese automaker’s North American office isn’t aware of any injuries or deaths related to this defect, nor did it mention if the Mazda3 for other markets is under recall as well. The notification of owners from the U.S. and federalized territories is expected to be completed by February 17th.



Pricing for



The SkyActiv-Drive automatic transmission is also standard, as well as G-Vectoring Control Plus, 8.8-inch infotainment, LED headlights and running lights, mobile 911 automatic emergency notification, and the SBS over which so many cars are under recall right now. All-wheel drive adds $1,400 to the sticker price, and it’s available for every trim except for the base spec. Like any all-new model, there is room for improvement and there are instances where the engineers could have done a better job. A few recalls after the 2019 went on sale in the United States, the Mazda3 is subjected to yet another TSB covering certain 2020 models as well. This time around, it’s the Smart Braking System that has to be fixed over a programming-related issue.“Incorrect programming of the SBS control software may cause the vehicle to falsely detect an obstacle in front of the vehicle while driving,” said Mazda about the problem, but the repair is extremely different depending on when the car was built. Early models will have their instrument cluster replaced altogether while later cars need a different software for the autobrake system.The estimated number of affected vehicles is 35,390 in the United States and federalized territories, covering only the Mazda3 for the 2019 and 2020 model years. The Japanese automaker’s North American office isn’t aware of any injuries or deaths related to this defect, nor did it mention if the Mazda3 for other markets is under recall as well. The notification of owners from the U.S. and federalized territories is expected to be completed by February 17th.Pricing for the Mazda3 starts at $21,500 in this part of the world for the four-door sedan while the five-door hatchback kicks off at $23,600 before options and destination charge. From the get-go, the entry-level trim comes with a 2.5-liter engine with 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque.The SkyActiv-Drive automatic transmission is also standard, as well as G-Vectoring Control Plus, 8.8-inch infotainment, LED headlights and running lights, mobile 911 automatic emergency notification, and the SBS over which so many cars are under recall right now. All-wheel drive adds $1,400 to the sticker price, and it’s available for every trim except for the base spec.

load press release