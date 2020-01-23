Mid-Engined 2020 Toyota Supra Looks Like a Proper Hypercar

And, with the cabin having moved forwards, the posterior is now free to accommodate a massive wing that's linked to the rear wheel arches.
We have to thank graphic designer Sam L. for this piece and, as the speed-savvy among you have already noticed, the whole hypercar theme wasn't selected by accident. That's because the Japanese automotive producer is almost ready to introduce the 2020 Supra's big brother.
I'm referring to the Toyota GR Super Sport, a hypercar that's set to make its debut in both road and circuit form. This comes as part of the new Le Mans Hypercar class, which is essentially a new-age homologation special adventure that will replace the LMP1 class (the last Le Mans race involving the latter takes place this June).
According to the latest reports, Toyota will start testing the racing version in July, so we can expect a similar arrival for the street car.
Note that the showroom model, which is set to deliver around 1,000 ponies, will actually be more powerful than the racing incarnation, since the latter is limited by regulations: the maximum output is capped at 750 hp, while the weight can't go past 1,100 kg (2,425 lbs), while both internal combustion-only and hybrid powerplants are allowed (the electric horsepower can't go past 270 hp, though).
Meanwhile, you can check out a camouflaged prototype in the official "spy clip" below, which sees Toyota CEO and President, Akio Toyoda, hooning the thing around the Fuji Speedway in Japan.
