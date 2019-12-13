Porsche Le Mans Hypercar Concept Looks Like a Star Wars Spaceship

Following Porsche's retirement from the LMP1 Le Mans top tier, one could expect Zuffenhausen to analyze the battle in the said class from space - after all, Porsche has introduced a Star Wars ship earlier today, set to do its thing in the upcoming movie The Rise of Skywalker. But the German carmaker will do no such thing.
For one, Porsche has announced that, for the third year in a row, it will field four 911s in the lower GTE class of the 2020 24-hour race. But the automaker could do more than that.
As the motorsport-addicted among you are probably aware, the said LMP1 class would be axed, so a new top challenge can be introduced for the 2020/2021 season. First announced in June last year and now officially dubbed Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) class, this shenanigan is all about the homologation special aura - twenty street-legal examples have to be built for each racecar, with both internal combustion-only and hybrid offerings being accepted.
For now, Porsche is focusing on the Formula E, which is the reason it cited for leaving the LMP1 battle after having grabbed the podium for three consecutive years (2018 was the last active year). Nevertheless, Zuffenhausen could return by entering the LMH class sooner or later, thus giving us a successor for the stellar 918 Spyder. After all, Toyota's Gazoo Racing and Aston Martin are set to battle in this arena starting next year, while Peugeot is coming from 2022 and Mercedes-AMG, as well as Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, have also expressed their interest.
So, if Porsche does re-enter the battle at the top of Le Mans, its velocity machine could look like the contraption in the rendering we have here.
Note that we're looking at an independent pixel work, with this Porsche proposal having been put together by Guilherme Neves Araujo - the aficionado actually works at Ford Brazil, but it's only normal for designers to sketch outside the box in their spare social media time.
And, from where I'm standing, this Porsche hypercar reminds one of the Star Wars vessel the German carmaker introduced earlier today. Called Tri-Wing S-91x Pegasus Starfighter, the spaceship will be featured at the premiere of the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker movie, just a week away.
Returning to this rendering, make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to enjoy the complete eye candy.
