Driving Expert Paul Eames Demonstrates Just How Smooth the 2021 Nissan Juke Is

Long-gone are the days when the Juke was an unfamiliar, weird-looking crossover. The initial concept evolved over time and now, the 2021 Nissan Juke sports a cutting-edge design, a smart interior and a whole range of the latest technologies. How these features can help and how to get the most out of the Juke’s capabilities – this is what Nissan’s latest masterclass is all about.

9 photos