Driving Expert Paul Eames Demonstrates Just How Smooth the 2021 Nissan Juke Is

Long-gone are the days when the Juke was an unfamiliar, weird-looking crossover. The initial concept evolved over time and now, the 2021 Nissan Juke sports a cutting-edge design, a smart interior and a whole range of the latest technologies. How these features can help and how to get the most out of the Juke’s capabilities – this is what Nissan’s latest masterclass is all about.
Some cars put your driving skills to the test, others help you refine them. The Nissan Juke is one of the latter, or so says Paul Eames, Nissan's European Driver Training Expert. In a recent three-part video series, Paul demonstrates Juke’s versatility whether it’s on the highway, on city streets or on rural roads.
It’s a great car for those who travel often on all kinds of roads, he says, and its next-generation technologies are not just helpful, but fun too.
The masterclass starts off with a ride around the urban jungle. Here, it’s all about balance, and Paul, who is a specialist at the brand’s Customer Oriented Engineering department, believes that this is achieved by going for a smooth, varied input, instead of a more aggressive one. And the same goes for the steering.
In case the road gets bumpy, Juke's Intelligent Ride Control feature can help smooth the ride via discrete braking.
Moving on to country roads, the Traffic Sign Recognition technology is highlighted for its ability to make speed changes much more manageable. Speed limits changes can be easy to miss when driving outside the city, because they are quite frequent. But the TSR constantly displays the current speed limit, so that the driver is always aware.
Another one of Juke’s characteristics that make it particularly great on these types of roads is its responsive engine, with 200 Nm (147.5 lb-ft) of torque for a smooth transition. And when you don’t need to change gears, transitioning from corner to corner becomes more fun.
Lastly, when driving on the highway, the Intelligent Cruise Control feature doesn’t just keep the car at a set speed, but it can also automatically slow it down, when it senses the car in front doing so, which helps prevent accidents.
Another important safety system is the Intelligent Driver Alertness that detects when the driver is getting tired, by his input on the steering wheel, and warns him to take a break. After all, Juke is not just about a smooth, fun ride, but also about keeping you safe at all time.
