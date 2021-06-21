Hundreds of All-New Robots Give Life to the 2022 Nissan Qashqai at Sunderland

Nissan just reached an important milestone in Europe – not only is it celebrating 35 years of manufacturing in the UK, but it also launched the production of the third generation Qashqai, supported by cutting-edge technology innovations at the Sunderland plant.
One of the most popular crossovers in Europe, Qashqai has done nothing but exceed expectations right since when it was first introduced, in 2007. It surpassed all other models in the UK in reaching the first million, then 2 million and 3 million units built, becoming one in 5 of all cars built here.
Now, with over 3.5 million units produced over the years, at Sunderland, it’s time for the Gen 3 Nissan Qashqai to take this success even further.
Since the new Qashqai is supposed to represent a new level of performance and design, it was only natural to invest in manufacturing technology as well. The carmaker pumped more than $550 million (£400m) into the Sunderland plant, specifically for the launch of the 2022 Qashqai. A large chunk of that investment covered the Cyclone, a second press line and scrap recycling system that is extra-large, adapted for the Gen 3 Qashqai, which is the first model made mostly from aluminum.
Hundreds of new robots are helping bring the new crossover to life, both at the Body Shop (where 117 extra robots work with aluminum and a new, ultra-high tensile steel) and at the Paint Shop (5 new two-tone combinations are available for the first time, and 4 robots help reduce cabin noise for the driver, by applying an innovative sound-deadening technology to the car interior).
The final assembly process was also upgraded with an automatic receiving and sequencing facility that fits the new model’s plastic tailgate, for an overall reduced weight. This Qashqai is also being built with a new steering layout, new front and rear suspensions and upgraded digital systems.
But it’s not all about technology. Nissan is also committed to inspiring the younger generations in North East England to become the future manufacturing and engineering talents. Founded in 2014, the Nissan Skills Foundation celebrated this significant anniversary with an event where every kid in the area got the chance to learn exciting skills and see for themselves how the 2022 Nissan Qashqai is built.
