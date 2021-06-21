1950s VW Samba Van Rendering Is Inspiring Enough for Someone to Make It Happen

Chopard Introduces the New Mille Miglia 2021 Race Edition Chronograph

Inspired by the "world's most beautiful race," Swiss luxury watchmaker Chopard celebrates the 2021 edition of the Mille Miglia with a new limited-edition chronograph. The timepiece takes cues from the vintage cars hitting the track, featuring plenty of retro and elegant accents. 7 photos



Participation is limited to cars produced no later than 1957, which had attended or were registered to the original race. This year's event started on Thursday, June 16th, and ended on Saturday, June 19th.



Unlike other years' races, this one had 375 cars admitted who followed the well-known route of 1,618 kilometers (1,000 miles), but in reverse. To celebrate the special edition, Chopard has designed an equally special chronograph.



The new



Like all Chopard Mille Miglia models, this one too has a red arrow symbol of the famous race that points to the date window. Powered by the COSC-certified self-winding mechanical movement, this timepiece's heart beats at 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph) and has enough juice to run for 48 hours.



The chronograph is limited to 1,000 in stainless steel or to 250 pieces in two-tone stainless steel and 18-carat rose gold.