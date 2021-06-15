2021 Nissan Note Aura Costs $23,724 But Remains a JDM-Exclusive Forbidden Fruit

With the August 17th date firmly marked in our calendars for the New York City reveal event of the next Nissan Z sports car, it’s time to find out what the Japanese automaker is up to at home. There, it’s all about premium features and compact practicality, if we are to believe the main assets of the newly introduced 2021 Note Aura.
Nissan has launched the all-new version at home in Japan and for now, there’s no information about this variant’s global availability. This means that until further notice we’re just going to have to accept it’s a stylish forbidden fruit for the U.S. market. So, tough luck for anyone who fancied the premium compact hatchback instead of the more expensive (but fully electric) Leaf, for example.
The latter goes from $31,670 in the United States, while the fresh Note Aura starts at ¥2,610,300 – which is around $23,724 at the current exchange rates. Not a bad deal for anyone who doesn’t mind the switch from a fully electric powertrain to Nissan’s new, second-generation e-Power electrified option.
But we digress. So, the company is announcing the home-market availability of the Note Aura starting this fall, and prices can go as high as ¥2,957,900 ($26,889) when selecting the top AWD G Four leather edition.
By the way, the Note Aura is only available with e-Power to underscore Nissan’s commitment to the self-imposed electrification strategy. And to make things up, the 2021 Note’s comfort and practicality are now combined with additional premium touches, as well as other enhancements. It will arrive at dealerships in 14 color combinations, including two-tone mixes such as Garnet Red with Super Black or Midnight Black with Sunrise Copper.
Inside, Nissan says the model’s Zero Gravity cockpit can be had in just a couple of choices: a tweed-like fabric with Herringbone patterns mixed with synthetic leather or high-quality genuine leather. Additionally, certain areas (lower instrument cluster, center console) feature a wood-grain finish to contrast the tweed-mimicking trim on the door cards, front armrests, and instrument panel.
A specially designed premium audio system, the Bose Personal Plus sound system makes sure the driver and passengers enjoy the trips the right way, while the e-Power electrified powertrain provides a smooth journey thanks to the “100% electric motor driven system” with an output of 100 kW (134 hp) and 300 Nm (221 lb-ft).
