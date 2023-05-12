Driven: Ford Mustang Mach 1 – Probably the Best Mustang Ever
Quite a bold statement, considering that I obviously don't own, hidden somewhere under my mattress, a notebook containing everything about this legend of the auto industry after having measured each and every Mustang with a magic caliper.
What I can say is that a fastback '67 Mustang 289 was the first car that made me just sit behind the wheel without thinking about anything. A pleasant summer evening, sunset, a relaxed and hypnotic purr of the V8 engine... and any worries and thoughts were gone. That might be the best Mustang ever, but I grew up with different principles, so for me, this latest Mustang Mach 1 is the one.
It is relatively easy to provide fuel for the soul, especially in this era, when retro themes ease designers' burden of dark circles and sleepless nights. Yes, it's a cheap narrative that manufacturers put out periodically, but I have to admit that I accept it with an open heart too. It's like, decades later, somewhere you would least expect, you come across a dish that tastes exactly the same as what you used to eat as a kid, and you liked it. Something like that can't leave you cold and unimpressed.
On a different note, there are a few bodyworks that Mustang probably wishes were locked in a barn, hoping no one ever finds them. However, from the fourth generation on, the Mustang has started to evolve and become more of a looker.
Yet, I just can't forget my first encounter with the sixth generation. It happened on the race track, and somewhere around 90-95 mph (145 – 153 kph), in a straight line, the hood was waving smoothly like a lake at sunrise. I used a metaphor in order to make the imagery seem less dramatic. Such a first contact can't really benefit a new model.
Aesthetic-wise, the Mach 1 is easily recognizable thanks to the new grille, which includes two decorative elements that are meant to be reminiscent of the additional headlights of the first Mach 1 version, released in 1969. Said ornaments frame the Mustang logo, whose matte texture adds an extra dose of testosterone.
However, at that time, several models were equipped with the grille headlights, such as the Boss 429, also launched in 1969. Those with a 2000s ID card could spot, in the new grille of the Mach 1, a reference to the Boss 302 Laguna Seca version from 2012. Another retro detail is the honeycomb mesh that covers the two front grilles and the side scoops in the front lower bumper.
The lower part of the front bumper is also redesigned, and it includes much larger side air intakes. There is also a splitter in the front, which matches the side sills, while at the back, it features a massive diffuser carried over straight from the Shelby GT500's wardrobe.
The interior is classic Mustang-like, with small touches carried over from the models it replaced – such as the white ball on the shifter carried over from the Bullitt. Yes, you can also get it with the 10-speed automatic unit, but in this case, you might as well go with the GT version.
An option that I appreciate is the ability to choose Recaro sports front seats, as well as the freedom to remove the rear bench. The Mach 1 can be the sporty daily driver or the basis for a track car. The standard seats are extremely comfortable on a day-to-day basis, but for a race track adventure or a sporty driving session on mountain roads, you would expect a bit more affection from them and hug you. I had to compensate with my knees, which, depending on the context, I had to prop in the door cards or on the center console, respectively, to not slide out of my seat.
However, essentially, we are dealing with a 2+2 coupe with generously sized doors that allow decent access to the rear seats. Speaking of which, yes, they are actually usable, not just there, so they can be checked on the car’s papers.
I also love the fact that it's an analog dashboard with buttons and controls that require physical interaction with the car. Moreover, I truly enjoy the steering wheel with the slightly sunken center, a detail that reminds me of the first-generation steering wheel.
Also, from a daily use perspective, the slightly elevated driving position allows for easier access to the wheel, as well as a good view of the road and a proper perception of the car's dimensions. Nonetheless, considering its potential, yes. I would have appreciated a little less elevated seating position on the driver’s seat.
Ford's statement that this is the most track-focused Mustang ever only starts to seem legit when checking the car’s underpinnings. Under the hood, there is the same 5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that develops 454 horsepower (460 PS) at 7,250 rpm and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque at 4,900 rpm, but now it has an even greater appetite for revving.
Another element that significantly increases the appeal of this model is the 6-speed Tremec 3160 manual gearbox, also carried over from the GT350. A superb gearbox from any point of view, which also allows for upshifting without having to lift your foot off the gas pedal.
When it comes to the chassis, the Mach 1 comes standard with adjustable suspension and magnetically controlled shocks – MagneRide. Suspension is tuned to reduce roll and pitch; this improved bodywork control also comes as a result of using sub-frames and suspension arms carried over from the GT350 and GT500.
The aerodynamic package features wings that direct airflow toward the braking system for better cooling. We are talking about Brembo rotors and calipers that are capable of stopping a 4,054 lb (1839 kg) coupe from 62 mph (100 kph) in 105 ft (32 m). Plus, an electric power-assisted steering, which, surprisingly, is very precise, with an intuitive gear ratio and the right assistance level, without being unnecessarily heavy for additional sportiness.
As for the suspension – yes, it controls body roll and pitch with ease, but perhaps the main upside is that the Mustang has lost that tail-happy character that could increase drivers' pulse by at least ten bpm on every ride.
The front axle is incredibly responsive, whereas the rear one follows suit stubbornly. Don't expect oversteer; until you get accustomed to the car, you'll draw progressive understeer on corners, which can be easily corrected.
You may also want to take a look at the tires; in my case, the Mach 1 was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that tend to offer a ton of grip, especially if they're in the right temperature range. Once you've learned this Mach 1, you'll discover that it also knows how to dance.
The Mach 1 has a clean design and is not as visually extravagant as a GT350 or GT500, let alone a Shelby. So you won't be pointed at on the street. Personally, I appreciate this touch of discretion in a high-performance model. For daily use, we're talking about an interior spacious enough not to feel claustrophobic or lacking air at any moment. However, on the race track, it gives a limousine feeling. It's almost as if I would like a button to tighten the car around me a bit.
SYNC 3 provides a pleasant user experience. It's there to serve you, not to overwhelm you with a plethora of options and colors. It's worth purchasing the Mach 1 Premium version, if only for the fact that it grants optional access to the 12-speaker B&O audio system.
Mustang Mach 1 – a model that preserves the legend's unmatched charm while also providing rigor and driving pleasure. Furthermore, its balanced character and multifunctionality – you can instantly and carelessly switch from race-track adventure to driving to the theater any moment – make the Mach 1 the best Mustang in history, in my opinion.
Design Evaluation
It is relatively easy to provide fuel for the soul, especially in this era, when retro themes ease designers' burden of dark circles and sleepless nights. Yes, it's a cheap narrative that manufacturers put out periodically, but I have to admit that I accept it with an open heart too. It's like, decades later, somewhere you would least expect, you come across a dish that tastes exactly the same as what you used to eat as a kid, and you liked it. Something like that can't leave you cold and unimpressed.
On a different note, there are a few bodyworks that Mustang probably wishes were locked in a barn, hoping no one ever finds them. However, from the fourth generation on, the Mustang has started to evolve and become more of a looker.
Yet, I just can't forget my first encounter with the sixth generation. It happened on the race track, and somewhere around 90-95 mph (145 – 153 kph), in a straight line, the hood was waving smoothly like a lake at sunrise. I used a metaphor in order to make the imagery seem less dramatic. Such a first contact can't really benefit a new model.
Speaking of cheap recipes to quickly get money out of the customers' pockets, I was like a child impatiently waiting to encounter the Bullitt. All the excitement vanished when the Getrag gearbox yelled at me when I tried to downshift from 3rd to 2nd gear... I almost pulled over to check my driver's license, if I had one. In other words, the white ball only looks good in pictures.
Aesthetic-wise, the Mach 1 is easily recognizable thanks to the new grille, which includes two decorative elements that are meant to be reminiscent of the additional headlights of the first Mach 1 version, released in 1969. Said ornaments frame the Mustang logo, whose matte texture adds an extra dose of testosterone.
However, at that time, several models were equipped with the grille headlights, such as the Boss 429, also launched in 1969. Those with a 2000s ID card could spot, in the new grille of the Mach 1, a reference to the Boss 302 Laguna Seca version from 2012. Another retro detail is the honeycomb mesh that covers the two front grilles and the side scoops in the front lower bumper.
The lower part of the front bumper is also redesigned, and it includes much larger side air intakes. There is also a splitter in the front, which matches the side sills, while at the back, it features a massive diffuser carried over straight from the Shelby GT500's wardrobe.
As we're exploring the rear end of the car, we notice a quad exhaust system – each of the pipes sporting a 4.5-inch diameter – that is largely responsible for the terrific sound. I would also mention a small spoiler on the trunk lid, where the name of the version – Mach 1 – is centrally (and largely sized) embedded as well. The name is also featured on the front fenders. Mind you, don't look for the Ford name on this model; you won't find it anywhere.
Interior Assessment
The interior is classic Mustang-like, with small touches carried over from the models it replaced – such as the white ball on the shifter carried over from the Bullitt. Yes, you can also get it with the 10-speed automatic unit, but in this case, you might as well go with the GT version.
An option that I appreciate is the ability to choose Recaro sports front seats, as well as the freedom to remove the rear bench. The Mach 1 can be the sporty daily driver or the basis for a track car. The standard seats are extremely comfortable on a day-to-day basis, but for a race track adventure or a sporty driving session on mountain roads, you would expect a bit more affection from them and hug you. I had to compensate with my knees, which, depending on the context, I had to prop in the door cards or on the center console, respectively, to not slide out of my seat.
However, essentially, we are dealing with a 2+2 coupe with generously sized doors that allow decent access to the rear seats. Speaking of which, yes, they are actually usable, not just there, so they can be checked on the car’s papers.
I have no complaints about the front seats. The retro touch on the dashboard is exactly what I want from a car like this. The white ball shift knob carried over from the Bullitt, the plate with the unit number, and the massive center tunnel is some of the details that further contribute to the unicity of this car. And after seeing the dashboard of the new Mustang, I prefer the current one, as the dashboard display has a retro vibe without any extra accents.
I also love the fact that it's an analog dashboard with buttons and controls that require physical interaction with the car. Moreover, I truly enjoy the steering wheel with the slightly sunken center, a detail that reminds me of the first-generation steering wheel.
Also, from a daily use perspective, the slightly elevated driving position allows for easier access to the wheel, as well as a good view of the road and a proper perception of the car's dimensions. Nonetheless, considering its potential, yes. I would have appreciated a little less elevated seating position on the driver’s seat.
Driving Take
Ford's statement that this is the most track-focused Mustang ever only starts to seem legit when checking the car’s underpinnings. Under the hood, there is the same 5-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that develops 454 horsepower (460 PS) at 7,250 rpm and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque at 4,900 rpm, but now it has an even greater appetite for revving.
From the GT350, the car carries over the oil cooling system, which has a capacity increased by 50%, the oil filter adapter that allows for a greater oil flow, and the intake manifold.
Another element that significantly increases the appeal of this model is the 6-speed Tremec 3160 manual gearbox, also carried over from the GT350. A superb gearbox from any point of view, which also allows for upshifting without having to lift your foot off the gas pedal.
When it comes to the chassis, the Mach 1 comes standard with adjustable suspension and magnetically controlled shocks – MagneRide. Suspension is tuned to reduce roll and pitch; this improved bodywork control also comes as a result of using sub-frames and suspension arms carried over from the GT350 and GT500.
The aerodynamic package features wings that direct airflow toward the braking system for better cooling. We are talking about Brembo rotors and calipers that are capable of stopping a 4,054 lb (1839 kg) coupe from 62 mph (100 kph) in 105 ft (32 m). Plus, an electric power-assisted steering, which, surprisingly, is very precise, with an intuitive gear ratio and the right assistance level, without being unnecessarily heavy for additional sportiness.
The Mach 1 comes fitted as standard with an engine that's much livelier than the Bullitt's one and a transmission with gearing that keeps the engine firmly within the power band on corners’ exits. Furthermore, should you forget to downshift, the powerplant finds its stride quickly and pulls hard. Speaking of gearing down, the transmission has a rev-matching feature. The brakes seem reliable from the very first press of the pedal, with no sign that this model is actually heavy for a sportscar.
As for the suspension – yes, it controls body roll and pitch with ease, but perhaps the main upside is that the Mustang has lost that tail-happy character that could increase drivers' pulse by at least ten bpm on every ride.
The front axle is incredibly responsive, whereas the rear one follows suit stubbornly. Don't expect oversteer; until you get accustomed to the car, you'll draw progressive understeer on corners, which can be easily corrected.
You may also want to take a look at the tires; in my case, the Mach 1 was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires that tend to offer a ton of grip, especially if they're in the right temperature range. Once you've learned this Mach 1, you'll discover that it also knows how to dance.
Everyday Living
The Mach 1 has a clean design and is not as visually extravagant as a GT350 or GT500, let alone a Shelby. So you won't be pointed at on the street. Personally, I appreciate this touch of discretion in a high-performance model. For daily use, we're talking about an interior spacious enough not to feel claustrophobic or lacking air at any moment. However, on the race track, it gives a limousine feeling. It's almost as if I would like a button to tighten the car around me a bit.
SYNC 3 provides a pleasant user experience. It's there to serve you, not to overwhelm you with a plethora of options and colors. It's worth purchasing the Mach 1 Premium version, if only for the fact that it grants optional access to the 12-speaker B&O audio system.
Test Drive Roundup
Mustang Mach 1 – a model that preserves the legend's unmatched charm while also providing rigor and driving pleasure. Furthermore, its balanced character and multifunctionality – you can instantly and carelessly switch from race-track adventure to driving to the theater any moment – make the Mach 1 the best Mustang in history, in my opinion.
Pros:
- Chassis
- Engine-Transmission
- Handling
- Performance
- Braking system
Cons:
- Standard seats are a bit too "loose" for a sporty car
- Elevated driving position
- Fit and finish could be improved
- Some of the plastics are not of the highest quality
If you liked the article, please follow us: Google News Youtube Instagram Twitter