Neighbors, Beware: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Gets Steeda Resonator Delete

The Mach 1 sounds more than appropriate with the bone-stock exhaust. On the other hand, the aftermarket begs to differ because there is ample demand for louder exhaust upgrades. Instead of replacing the whole system, the peeps at Steeda propose two resonator delete options.
Priced at $239.95 with free shipping, the X-shaped option is described as “the best way to improve sound and increase performance at minimal cost.” Steeda further promises weight savings of seven pounds (just over three kilograms), which is understandable because the stock resonator is beefy.
Gains of up to 8.0 horsepower and 9.5 pound-feet (almost 13 Nm) of torque also need to be mentioned, together with an increased scavenging effect compared to an H-shaped pipe. Produced from 304 stainless steel that’s not prone to rust, the X-type option retains the factory exhaust heatshields while the band clamps allow for an easy reinstall of the original resonator.
Moving on to the H-shaped design, this one is $259.95 including shipping. Gains of up to 2.0 horsepower and 2.0 pound-feet (almost 3.0 Nm) of torque are listed on the company’s website. The design of the H-pipe improves low-end torque while also deepening the traditional muscle car exhaust sound.
If you prefer your Mach 1 stock, ordering one now automatically results in quite a bit of waiting. Zach Westrum of Granger Ford has recently confirmed that FoMoCo has rescheduled 2021 vehicles for the 2022 model year due to commodity shortages that haven’t been detailed by the Dearborn-based automaker. Alas, ordering a brand-new Mach 1 for the princely starting price of $53,400 sans taxes is a bit of a gamble for the time being.
From a driver’s perspective, the only level up from the base specification is the $3,750 Handling Package that comes with 19-inch wheels, adjustable strut top mounts, a Gurney flap for the rear spoiler, a front splitter, revised chassis tuning, black rear-wheel lip moldings, and a split-bench rear seat.
Gains of up to 8.0 horsepower and 9.5 pound-feet (almost 13 Nm) of torque also need to be mentioned, together with an increased scavenging effect compared to an H-shaped pipe. Produced from 304 stainless steel that’s not prone to rust, the X-type option retains the factory exhaust heatshields while the band clamps allow for an easy reinstall of the original resonator.
Moving on to the H-shaped design, this one is $259.95 including shipping. Gains of up to 2.0 horsepower and 2.0 pound-feet (almost 3.0 Nm) of torque are listed on the company’s website. The design of the H-pipe improves low-end torque while also deepening the traditional muscle car exhaust sound.
If you prefer your Mach 1 stock, ordering one now automatically results in quite a bit of waiting. Zach Westrum of Granger Ford has recently confirmed that FoMoCo has rescheduled 2021 vehicles for the 2022 model year due to commodity shortages that haven’t been detailed by the Dearborn-based automaker. Alas, ordering a brand-new Mach 1 for the princely starting price of $53,400 sans taxes is a bit of a gamble for the time being.
From a driver’s perspective, the only level up from the base specification is the $3,750 Handling Package that comes with 19-inch wheels, adjustable strut top mounts, a Gurney flap for the rear spoiler, a front splitter, revised chassis tuning, black rear-wheel lip moldings, and a split-bench rear seat.