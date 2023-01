Ford Mustang Mach 1 Drag Races Shelby GT500, Underdog Has a Few Tricks up Its Sleeve

kW

Sure, you may argue that the latter is less powerful, with its 5.0-liter V8 kicking out ‘only 470 hp (477 ps/351) and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque. The engine is hooked up to the same six-speed manual gearbox from the Shelby GT350 and it is also available with the ten-speed auto that features an upgraded torque converter and unique calibration. In dry conditions, the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint takes a little over 4 seconds with the auto ‘box, and just under 5 seconds with the stick shift.That is obviously not enough to pose a threat to the bad Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 , but the one depicted in video down below does feature a few upgrades under the hood, including the 3.0-liter supercharger, longtube headers, upgraded fuel system, and a few other goodies. When it hit the dyno last year, it supposedly revealed that it has 824 hp (836 ps/615 kW) and 594 lb-ft (805 Nm) of torque with E85 in the fuel tank, and that is definitely something to write home about. But is it enough to teach a quarter-mile lesson to the GT500?The latter is still the most powerful production car ever made by Ford, with its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine pushing out 760 hp (771 ps/567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm). The thrust is delivered to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, and from naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph), the stock GT500 needs just 3 seconds. On a good day, in perfect conditions, and with someone skilled sitting in the driver’s seat, it is a 10-second car down the quarter-mile, so it does have the ability of giving some supercars a run for their money in a straight-line sprint, every now and then.So, if you had to place a bet on this drag race that recently took place at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, which one would get your vote? Is it the tuned Mustang Mach 1 or the stock Mustang Shelby GT500? Mind you, it could go either way, despite the power difference between the two, so you may want to take a moment and think about it. So, which one do you think is faster down the quarter-mile? This would be a good time to work that keyboard in the comments area down below, and hit the play button on the video that follows right after. The action starts at the 0:16 mark.