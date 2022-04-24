HPE800 Supercharged Ford Mustang Mach 1 Sounds Like V8 Heaven

The Mach 1 sounds nice in any form, be it an old-school Windsor or the modern Coyote hiding under the hood of this fastback. The red-painted example in this video isn’t stock, though. Modified with the HPE800 Supercharged package from Hennessey Performance Engineering, the pony-turned-muscle car sounds like nobody’s business thanks to a stainless cat-back performance exhaust and a Whipple blower.
Capable of 808 horsepower at 7,200 revolutions per minute and 677 pound-feet (918 Nm) of torque at 4,500 revolutions per minute, the force-fed Coyote is complemented by a six-speed manual transmission rather than the Ford-developed 10R80. Although it shifts quicker and it’s more comfortable in traffic, the automatic transmission simply doesn’t compare to the stimulating connection offered by the three-pedal setup of the Tremec TR-3160.
The HPE800 Supercharged further boasts high-flow air induction, upgraded fuel injectors, a beefier fuel pump, and proprietary engine management calibration. Every Mach 1 that visits the Texas-based tuner leaves with Hennessey Performance Engineering badging for the exterior, embroidered headrests, as well as a serialized plaque in the engine bay. Tested for up to 400 miles (644 kilometers) before delivery, the HPE800 Supercharged is covered by warranty for three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers).
When equipped with the 10-speed auto, the blown fastback is much obliged to cover the quarter-mile in 10.7 seconds at 132 miles per hour (212 kilometers per hour). The go-faster shop further quotes 3.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) and a top speed of 200-plus mph (322-plus kph).
Based on the wheel design, we’re also dealing with the Handling Package that currently retails at $4,500 according to Ford’s configurator. In addition to the 19- by 10.5- and 11-inch wheels, this option also includes Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, a rear spoiler with a Gurney flap, rear-wheel lip moldings, adjustable strut top mounts, as well as revised chassis tuning.
