These Are Some of the Best Limited Edition Muscle Cars Ever Made

For the wealthiest of us, an average muscle car won't do it, so automakers decided to build some special edition ones to please everyone. Here are some of the most incredible and unique limited-edition muscle cars that ever put their wheels on asphalt.
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt - The Mustang is Ford's most successful sports car, but what made it really popular back in the day was actually a movie. More specifically, we are talking about the movie Bullit, where legendary Steve McQueen drove a 1968 Ford Mustang GT.
As a tribute, Ford decided to honor the 50th anniversary of the movie with a limited edition release in 2019. Inspired by the 1968 model, the Mustang Bullit came with a special Dark Highland Green paint job, unique interior stitching, custom instrument panel graphics, and more Bullit details. Oh, and don't forget about its 5.0-liter V8 that produces 490 hp. Plus, you can buy the Bullit with a six-speed manual transmission to really enjoy the art of driving a muscle car.
Chrysler decided to emphasize more on performance than before. As a result, they collaborated with Hurst Performance to build a special and limited 300 model.
Painted in a unique white and gold color scheme, the 300 Hurst had an immense 7.2-liter V8 engine (a tabu for the European market today) that gave the Chrysler up to 375 hp.
However, the model did not sell to well, mainly for a funny reason. Chrysler had expected Hurst to promote the model while Hurst expected Chrysler to do so. This lack of communication meant that even the car dealers were clueless about the existence of the 300 Hurst. The precise number of 300H built by Chrysler remains a mystery to this day, but it is said that 501 examples were made in total. Among those 501 units, one Hurst was a convertible model used as a promotional car by the company, while another convertible was apparently equipped with a 426 Hemi engine.
1970 Buick GSX Stage 1 - Even in the year 1970, the automotive market was flooded with muscle cars. Buick was late to the party, so by the time they unveiled the GSX Stage 1 to the world, they had no way of advertising it as all the catalogs for the year had long been printed. Social media was not around back then, so a catalog was the only way to advertise your product.
1966 Ford Fairlane 500 R-Code - One of the rarest and most valuable Fords ever built. Ford only made 57 of them, all painted in the same Wimbledon White color. The "R" in the name stood for racing, so you can imagine the car was capable of some impressing performances.
The 7.0-liter V8 engine paired up with a four-speed manual transmission and developed 425 hp, meaning the Fairlane was able to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in only 5.1 seconds, which was a massive thing at the end of the 1960s.
1971 Pontiac GTO "The Judge" - Unfortunately, Pontiac is out of the automotive business today, which is a big shame. But five decades ago, Pontiac was on top of the world.
For example, a convertible GTO "The Judge" was sold at an auction back in 2013 for $230,000. Factory options on this Judge include the unique Honeycomb wheels, air conditioning, cruise control, and an automatic transmission.
These are some of the best special or limited edition muscle cars made in history, but let us know in the comments if you think we missed something.
