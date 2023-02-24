Dressed To Impress: Mercedes-AMG G 63 Sweeps the Elbow Grease Under the Mat

The second generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class, together with its performance derivative, the Mercedes-AMG G 63, and the off-road-focused G 63 4x4 Squared, have proved their worth in all sorts of scenarios on numerous occasions. They’re pretty much status symbols, with some owners deciding to make theirs a bit more special, hence the countless tuned examples out there.
No one knows how many G-Wagens from the second-gen have been visited by the tuning fairy, and it doesn’t really matter at all. What matters is that the list has now grown to include yet another one, which came from Larte Design in this case.
You don’t need to be a petrolhead to tell that it was modified, as it does have a crazy hood that may not be everyone’s cup of tea. The splitter attached to the OEM bumper looks more discreet, and even if it mirrors the styling of the stock one, the grille is also new. Further up, we can see a roof attachment, right above the front windscreen, complete with a pair of LED light bars that can turn night into day when needed.
It also has new mirror caps, and door sills described as being “stylish.” At the rear, Larte gave it a wing on the roof and an attachment on the lower side of the bumper. Their logo is visible on the new spare wheel holder, which was made of carbon fiber, just like every other add-on mentioned here. Rounding off the looks of this Mercedes-AMG G 63 are the two-piece exhaust tips, and the new 23-inch alloys, with their double-spoke design, and Larte-badged center caps.
At the time of writing, Larte Design didn’t release images of the interior, and they haven’t talked about the oily bits at all. As a result, we can assume that their work, as far as this super 4x4 is concerned anyway, ends here. Thus, chances are that it retains the stock firepower, namely the sonorous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, which is punchy enough to allow the Mercedes-AMG G 63 to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.5 seconds, and hit 137 mph (220 kph) flat-out. And that’s not bad at all for something that seems to have been shaped with an axe, and has the same weight as a small shed.
As for the magic numbers unleashed via the right pedal, these are 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque, and 577 horsepower (585 ps/430 kW). This engine, in this exact same specification, sits under the hood of the G 63 4x4 Squared, which is a bit slower to sixty miles per hour. However, we don’t know by how much, because the Affalterbach brand still keeps this aspect, and the top speed, close to its chest.
