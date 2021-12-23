Drake Tiny House Keeps You Feeling at Home Even if You Were on Mars: Sleeps Two Families

That crew is Land Ark RV. Just as the name would imply, this team doesn't just build tiny homes; they manufacture downright "Land Arks." There's really no better way to say it.
You may have heard of Land Ark before here on autoevolution as we've featured another one of their designs, Draper, a home priced close to 200K USD.
Their story began in 2012 when Brian and Joni Buzarde founded Land Ark with a DIY prototype dubbed Woody. Since those days, this mobile home manufacturer has come a long way, and Drake, the tiny home we'll be looking at today, encompasses all that's been learned over the years.
Just to give you a clear idea of what exactly Drake can do for your mobile adventures, it comes in with a starting price of 159,900 USD (141,355 EUR at current exchange rates). Sure, you may be freaking out about that number, but give it a few more minutes.
comfortably sleep up to six people.
All 30 feet (9.14 meters) of the trailer is set up on three axles, ensuring you can tow the GVWR of 21,000 lbs (9,525 kg). With a dry weight of 16,700 lbs (7,574 kg), 4,300 lbs (1,950 kg) of cargo carrying capacity is at your beck and call.
With closed-cell spray insulation and an extra layer of rigid insulation outside of Drake's framing, R-Values are from R-28 and above. 14 dual-pane and tempered windows offer a view of the world around while keeping the interior warm. This home can even handle ski resort use and snow loads with ease.
Speaking of the interior, as you enter the home, you'll step into the kitchen. To understand how everything looks, do consult the gallery. When I did, I started to think my own kitchen required a tad of remodeling. Residential-sized fridge, sink, oven, and tree-burner stove are more than enough to handle meals for all six folks. Then you've got all that storage too.
At the opposite end of Drake, the second loft is found, and underneath, a bathroom. It's here you'll find a bathtub/shower combo, large sink and wall-mounted vanity, and a normal find-in-your-home toilet. No need to mention things like linen storage, window, and roof fan.
As for systems and accessories aimed at making your life more comfortable, a tankless hot water heater, RV water and sewer connection, a washer/dryer combo, and LED lighting are also in place. 50-amp electrical input powers standard and USB outlets throughout the home.
All that's just a taste of what's in store for Drake owners. In reality, Land Ark is the sort of crew that looks like they would be glad to hear how you want to spend more cash on making this tiny home your dream home. What sort of modifications would you make to an empty Drake to make it your own?
