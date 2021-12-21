$165K Draper Tiny House Is Off-Grid Mobile Home That's Not Afraid To Get Dirty

Folks, American-born Land Ark RV, is a tiny home manufacturer that traces its history to around 2010 when Brian and Joni Buzarde started drawing RV models and sketches on paper napkins. A couple of years later, in 2012, Brian and Joni started roaming around the U.S. in their own hand-built prototype tiny house. That was just the beginning.
Fast forward to today, and this team offers a couple of tiny home models that take the classic mobile living we may be used to and take it to a whole new level.
One of these homes is Draper, a "Land Ark" with features not only found in modern homes but including some tuned explicitly for the off-grid lifestyle. But let's not get ahead of ourselves and start off simple.
Just to make things clear, Draper features 300 square feet (27.9 square meters) of space, features a dry weight of 17,100 lbs (7,756 kg), and can carry 3,900 lbs (1,769 kg) of extra goodies. All for a fantastic starting price of just...$164,900 (€146,350 at current exchange rates). I apologize for the possible precipitation on your device's screen.
Overall, Draper is not just big, but it's also full of sophisticated accessories and systems tapered to nearly everything you can think of needing while living off-grid and even off-road. Have an extended look in the gallery to really get a feel for what's going on.
Aside from the obvious tri-axle trailer, the manufacturer's website doesn't make much of a mention of how Draper is framed. But closed-cell spray insulation and maintenance-free corrugated metal siding are used to seal off the structure from the elements.
You may have noticed that large patio hanging off the side of Draper. Well, this feature is manually raised or lowered in two minutes and yields a Brazilian hardwood patio of 7 feet (2.13 meters) by 14 feet (4.2 meters).
Heading towards the rear of Draper, the next space you'll encounter is the kitchen. Here, things like a three-burner gas cooktop, oven, and massive 10.1 cubic-foot (0.28 cubic-meter) fridge/freezer are just some of what's available. Large solid surface countertops and ample storage options complete the space.
At the rear of Draper, things get a bit confusing. You'll have to walk down a narrow hallway to reach the loft, but this hallway also offers access to the bathroom. Inside, you'll find a wall-mounted toilet, walk-in shower with Kohler wall surrounds, vanity, and linen storage.
Once you've passed the bathroom, a ladder offers access to the loft above, featuring a 270-degree view and a queen bed, or you can continue heading aft and will find yourself a feature rarely found in tiny homes, a mudroom.
Let's not forget about the washer/dryer combo, either.
Features like dimmable LED lighting, electrical outlets, tankless hot water heater, and vented mini-split heating and AC system are also included in the price of Draper. With 40 lbs (18.1 kg) of propane and standard RV water and sewer connections, wherever you can park an RV, you can park Draper.
Now, that's just a taste of what this mobile home can offer. But, if you want to go above and beyond and turn Draper into the home of your dreams, let Land Ark know, and they'll probably work with you into creating a custom home. Just be sure to bring some extra bucks.
So, what do you think? Want one for Christmas?
