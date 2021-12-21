Freedom V2 Is an Elegant Example of “Dream Big, Live Tiny”

Downsizing and living intentionally are all the rage these days, especially with Instagrammers and vanlifers, but the tiny house movement has been focusing on them for nearly two decades. A tiny home offers more freedom to move around at will while helping reduce maintenance and living costs. Living in a tiny is also good for the environment since it encourages decreased consumption patterns and behaviors.
In short, for those not looking to put up roots, living in a tiny home brings countless advantages. Among them is also the possibility of getting to call a very elegant, totally customizable, and mobile space your own.
Freedom V2 is a good example of how tiny homes encourage owners to “dream big, live tiny.” In fact, that’s the motto of the company that built it, Alabama Tiny Homes. Fronted by James Brewer, who boasts more than 20 years’ worth of experience in construction, AL Tiny Homes has been on the market for years, with a client roster including people from all corners of the U.S.
absolutely gorgeous.
Freedom V2 sits on a triple-axle trailer and is a custom 28-foot (8.53-meter) tiny house that can sleep either two or four people in utmost comfort. The basic model was presented with sleeping for two in the downstairs bedroom slash living room, while a later variation (also shown in the gallery) moves the main bedroom to the loft and can sleep two more guests on the couch in the living room. We’ll discuss the former model.
Due to their compact size, most tiny houses replace traditional rooms with areas. In many of them, the kitchen is a mere afterthought, a place where you can, at most, fry a couple of eggs or cook a soup. In Freedom V2, the kitchen is full-size, with a U-shaped granite counter that integrates a deep sink, the four-burner stove, and plenty of cooking surface. Even the refrigerator is full-size, which is a clear indication that this kitchen was designed with a real homebody in mind.
The bedroom is in the living room. It consists of a Murphy bed that comes down in front of a flat-screen TV and a fireplace and removable furniture for dining. The bathroom at the opposite end is just as impressive for a tiny home: it has a tiled shower and full bathtub, a toilet, and a sink. A nook hidden from view houses a washer/ dryer combo.
the loft upstairs. In this configuration, the tiny can sleep four adults.
The amount of storage in this tiny is just as impressive. Cabinets, cupboards, and wardrobes are scattered throughout, incorporated in the furniture and in the stairs leading to the loft. Even the loft has storage, even though it doesn’t offer standing height.
The exterior is primarily natural wood siding with metal accent pieces and a metal roof. The interior can be anything depending on the future owner’s budget and likes, from real wood to stainless steel and granite. The starting price for the Freedom V2 is $68,000, but no word on what specs exactly it includes. The building process takes between 6 to 8 weeks, with AL Tiny Homes saying they’re open to any kind of collaboration. This means you could get a DIY-type of project, or a turnkey home, or whatever in between that suits you. As long as you’re willing to take this step toward downsizing – and a considerable investment to get you on your way there.
