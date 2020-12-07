Get Well Soon Floating Around on the Moon in Imaginary Renault Lumiere Ambulance

Doug DeMuro Reviews 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, Calls It “a Very Compelling Vehicle”

Can we have a moment to talk about the elephant in the room? As opposed to the mid-size Bronco with a ladder-frame chassis from the next-generation Ranger, I agree the Bronco Sport is pretty vanilla. But when you compare the unibody SUV to segment competitors, well, it's hard to deny that Ford has came up with “a very compelling vehicle.” 50 photos



With the liftgate open, you’re also presented with a bottle opener next to the passenger-side taillight. Being a utility vehicle marketed to adventure-seeking individuals, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that you can fit two mountain bikes if you fold the rear seats down. In terms of outright cargo capacity, you’ll also be surprised to find out that only 0.4 cubic feet (11.3 liters) separate the Bronco Sport from the Escape on which it’s based.



The Badlands trim level reviewed by Doug DeMuro also happens to be



As you would expect from a compact SUV that costs $26,660 for the base version with the



Rear legroom may be limited for many, but on the upside, headroom is more than adequate even for a tall guy like Doug. On the road, the Bronco Sport also happens to attract “an enormous amount of attention” from other drivers and passersby. “Just driving it around,” you can expect pretty much everyone to be “staring, looking, pointing fingers, and taking pictures.”



This brings us to comparing the Bronco Sport to other compact SUVs, including the Escape on which it’s based, and I think we can all agree that Ford did an excellent job in creating a unique product. As for the driving front, well, Doug is much obliged to report “nicer handling and ride than a lot of the competitors” like the Honda HR-V and Jeep Renegade.



At long last, it’s time for the Dougscore! At 55 points, the Bronco Sport slots under the Jeep Wrangler (56 points) and above the Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro (53 points), which says a lot about the baby off-roader.



