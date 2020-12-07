4 2021 Ford Bronco V8 Option? Chief Engineer Doesn't Know If the Coyote Even Fits

From Eco to Baja and Rock Crawling: 2021 Ford Bronco G.O.A.T. Modes Explained

Hardware and software go together in modern vehicles, and the 2021 Ford Bronco doesn’t strike a discordant note. The pickup truck-based utility vehicle goes above and beyond with the software, though, and one of those highlight features comes in the guise of G.O.A.T. 44 photos



Eco Mode is meant to maximize the miles per gallon, but as opposed to Normal Mode, you can’t select four-wheel drive with high range at all. Slippery Mode is the setup for snowy or ice-covered roads, Mud and Ruts Mode needs no explanation whatsoever, and Sand Mode was developed for sand and deep snow alike. This setting allows the driver to switch from 4H to 4L for more torque at slower speeds.



The remaining modes are called Baja and Rock Crawl, and as their names imply, the Bronco comes alive in these settings. Baja is meant for high-speed driving off the beaten path in 4High, while Rock Crawl can’t be engaged without setting the vehicle into 4Low.



At most, the two-door Bronco Badlands in the following video is capable of 10.3 inches (261 millimeters) of suspension travel for both axles. Opting for the Sasquatch Package also improves the approach, breakover, and departure angles to 43.2, 29, and 37.2 degrees, respectively. As for water fording depth, 33.5 inches (851 millimeters) is more than adequate if you compare the Bronco Sasquatch to the two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.



Scheduled to go on sale in mid-January 2021, the all-new SUV from the



