2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Front Fascia Revealed by CAD Drawing

When it comes to the F-150 Raptor, Ford has the weight of the world hanging over its shoulders. Ram has just rolled out the 702-horsepower TRX, a figure the Blue Oval isn’t likely to match with the next-generation pickup truck for a very good reason. More to the point, it has a V6 mill.
Time and again, pre-production prototypes of the F-150 Raptor presented us with the unmistakable sound of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost utilized by the outgoing model. At most, the Ford Motor Company could add a hybrid system that offers 430 horsepower in lesser versions of the half-ton workhorse.
Torque isn’t too shabby either at 570 pound-feet (773 Nm), but then again, the Hellcat-engined Ram TRX is flexing 650 pound-feet (881 Nm).
There are wild rumors on Internet forums about the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 from the Shelby GT500, but even as a special edition, this engine would hike up the price to ridiculous levels. As a brief refresher, Ford Parts offers a long-block Predator V8 package at $25,000 including a core charge.
As we’re sitting here, waiting for the Blue Oval to give us more information about the Baja-style truck, the F150Gen14 forum has published a CAD drawing of the front end. A picture of a body-in-white pickup has also been uploaded, giving us a glimpse of the hood and front fenders.
Bold F O R D lettering dominates the front grille, and the bumper features a more rugged design with different lights on its extremities. As expected, the headlights are mostly unchanged from lesser versions of the half-ton truck.
Expected as a 2022 model, the F-150 Raptor won’t be available with a SuperCab. Only the SuperCrew will soldier on, but it’s understandable considering that most current-gen pickups were specified this way.
Until further notice, want to guesstimate how much money Ford is going to ask for the 2022 model? If you ask me, I'm willing to bet my two cents that $60,000 will be the sweet spot if the F-150 Raptor does go hybrid.
