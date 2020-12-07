809-HP Mazdaspeed6 Easily Qualifies Into the Ultimate JDM Sleeper Pantheon

Can you imagine a first-generation Mazda6 (a.k.a. the Atenza in Japan) spitting flames out its exhaust? No need to, because this custom project delivers exactly that without any effort. It’s also ready for both street and drag racing, while the current setup is conclusively delivering no less than 809 horsepower to this sleeper, as proven on the dyno stand.
What we have in the latest video (embedded below) from That Racing Channel on YouTube is certainly unexpected - it’s a 2007 Mazdaspeed6 that’s able to outrun tuned Chevy Corvettes and Nissans! Seriously, don’t laugh, and bear with us. They have proof.
But first things first. This JDM ride started around four or five years ago for the owner, who took a dreary (ok, it’s silver actually) Mazdaspeed6 and decided it was time for the ultimate sleeper project. The donor car was a 270-hp mainstream midsize sedan that was good – back in the day – for both prolonged shopping sessions with the family and a quick run on the local racetrack.
Now, it’s able to gap monsters such as a Procharged C6 Corvette, 800-hp ZR1 Corvette, or a modified Nissan GT-R (check out the action from the 4:57 mark) while still sporting a factory transmission and drivetrain, among others. Sure, the build is quite extensive because even that tranny was modified to accept the gear ratios from a second-generation Mazdaspeed3 in order to better cope with the newfound power.
As far as the custom build process is concerned, there’s a multitude of details shared by the owner. He says that although his ride was initially built as a sleeper street racer, it’s now slowly veering towards a life of racing at the drag strip. At the moment, it’s something in between, from what we’ve heard – we kind of got lost in translation upon seeing the purple engine bay and that huge, 40 PSI, boost setup.
Still, you can check out the neat details from the 1:40 and 5:30 marks before embarking with Charles, the host, on the ride along that finally kicks off at the 10:50 mark. Don’t go away afterwards, because the TRC guys also prepared a bonus (13:21), with the Mazdaspeed6 going through a dyno run to officially certify its “ultimate sleeper” credentials at no less than 809 horsepower!
