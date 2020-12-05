2021 Ford Bronco Orders Delayed to January, Deliveries Pushed Back to the Summer

Ford has a bit of a history of disappointing launches. Most recently, the Blue Oval botched the all-new Explorer with issues that resulted in a mind-boggling nine recalls. As fate would have it, the overly-hyped Bronco has the makings of a disaster as well for the Ford Motor Company.
Car & Driver has learned that orders have been pushed back from December 7th to the middle of January while deliveries have been delayed from the spring to the summer of 2021. The American automaker is citing supplier issues related to the health crisis, which is somewhat curious because even the Golden Bowtie has sorted ironed out those problems with the Corvette.
Forgive my French, but whoever is responsible for supply planning for the Bronco isn’t up to snuff. 190,000 reservations were reported in October, 150,000 in July, and you’re telling me Ford didn’t prepare for this level of demand as much as possible? This isn’t the only disappointment, though.
Remember the reveal of the Bronco? Everyone was giddy with the Jeep Wrangler-rivaling specifications and old-school looks, but as soon as Ford confirmed the Sasquatch Package can’t be had with a manual transmission, the hype started to wear off. More than two months after the reveal, the Blue Oval confirmed the Mansquatch will eventually happen as a 2022 model.
Car & Driver says that Ford refused to disclose which suppliers are experiencing issues, but the cited publication did learn that reservation holders have until March 19th to finalize their build and dealer selection. Previously, the deadline was January 31st. Reading between the lines, the Escape-based Bronco Sport unibody sport utility vehicle will be out and about before mid-size Bronco customers will be able to finalize their orders.
As a brief refresher, the body-on-frame model is rocking a $29,995 sticker price for the two-door body style while the family-sized Bronco will set you back $34,695. The Bronco Sport, by comparison, is available from $28,155.
Forgive my French, but whoever is responsible for supply planning for the Bronco isn’t up to snuff. 190,000 reservations were reported in October, 150,000 in July, and you’re telling me Ford didn’t prepare for this level of demand as much as possible? This isn’t the only disappointment, though.
Remember the reveal of the Bronco? Everyone was giddy with the Jeep Wrangler-rivaling specifications and old-school looks, but as soon as Ford confirmed the Sasquatch Package can’t be had with a manual transmission, the hype started to wear off. More than two months after the reveal, the Blue Oval confirmed the Mansquatch will eventually happen as a 2022 model.
Car & Driver says that Ford refused to disclose which suppliers are experiencing issues, but the cited publication did learn that reservation holders have until March 19th to finalize their build and dealer selection. Previously, the deadline was January 31st. Reading between the lines, the Escape-based Bronco Sport unibody sport utility vehicle will be out and about before mid-size Bronco customers will be able to finalize their orders.
As a brief refresher, the body-on-frame model is rocking a $29,995 sticker price for the two-door body style while the family-sized Bronco will set you back $34,695. The Bronco Sport, by comparison, is available from $28,155.