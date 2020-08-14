Watch How Ford Tests the New Bronco Sport Off-Road on the Hell’s Revenge Trail

More on this:

1 Ford Gets Close to 8,000 Reservations a Day for the New Bronco, Total at 165,000

2 Here Are Some of the Secrets the Ford Bronco 4-Door Hides in the Rear

3 55-Year-Old Ford Bronco Shown Proper Respect With Five Adventure Concepts

4 Ford Recalls Half a Million Vehicles, Including New Lincoln Corsair and F-150

5 This 2007 Ford Mustang Is Now an Off-Road Monster with a Working Snorkel