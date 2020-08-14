Watch How Ford Tests the New Bronco Sport Off-Road on the Hell’s Revenge Trail

In a recent story, we’ve talked about a video from FreeWheelin Overland featuring the Bronco Sport doing its thing on Hell’s Revenge. On this occasion, the Bronco Nation quenched our thirst for even more off-roading action starring the Badlands on the same trail. In one word, it’s an impressive little crossover.
Managed by a creative agency on the Blue Oval’s payroll, Bronco Nation showcases the unibody utility vehicle with Escape underpinnings on quite a few more obstacles than the clip from FreeWheelin Overland. Though the mid-size sibling is far more capable off the beaten path, the Bronco Sport is no pushover thanks to a segment-exclusive rear axle with a twin-clutch diff.
Only the Badlands and sold-out First Edition come with the so-called Advanced 4x4 system, and this is one of the biggest changes under the skin over the Escape. Terrain Management with up to seven G.O.A.T driving modes, independent front and rear suspension that includes 46-millimeter monotube shocks, Trail Control, and additional cooling for the motor and tranny are included too.
Only the 2.0-liter EcoBoost benefits from better cooling whereas the three-cylinder base engine is… vanilla, if you want to call it that way. Regardless of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow option and trim level, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. The torque-converter box doesn’t feature a creeper gear or low-range simulation like Jeep offers in its smaller Trailhawk utility vehicles.
When all is said and done, the Bronco Sport in Badlands specification is an interesting alternative to the Compass Trailhawk despite the bigger price tag. $332,660 excluding destination charge, that is, translating to $2,810 more than the aforementioned rival from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The Jeep may feature one more forward ratio, but the 2.4-liter MultiAir 2 four-cylinder engine is playing second fiddle to the turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost in the Ford.
Whichever floats your boat, the truth of the matter is that two off-road compact crossovers are better than one. Not only does this drive both automakers to do better in the future, but customers now have an alternative to the Jeep.
