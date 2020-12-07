The New Triton 3300/6 Submarine Is Perfect for Family Dives, Your Family Yacht

C8 Corvette Owner Surprised by Two-Tone Boomerangs

Chevrolet may have sorted out the supply issues of the mid-engine Corvette , but quality control at the Bowling Green production plant still leaves much to be desired. On this occasion, this car has been shipped to the dealership with two-tone boomerangs even though no such option exists for the 2020 model year Stingray. 3 photos



The dealership is reportedly checking with General Motors on how to resolve this issue while the service department performs the pre-delivery inspection. “I can’t believe it passed quality control in Bowling Green,” said the owner, but he’s not alone. As you're well aware, the C8 is riddled with quality-related problems such as uneven stitching, paint issues, and



One mismatched boomerang is understandable on a first-year vehicle, but two of them? I would be hiding my head in the ground if I were the guy in charge of QC, more so the guy in charge of QC for the mid-engine ‘Vette.



What is even more aggravating is that Chevrolet markets the



You also have to consider that engineering tolerances will be much smaller on upcoming versions like the Z06, which is switching from a small-block V8 to a flat-plane crankshaft V8 based on the engine in the C8.R endurance racer. Speaking of powerplants, Stingray owners continue to report



