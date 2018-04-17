Doug DeMuro Drives the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, Can't Stop Trolling Ferrari

There's always been some sort of odd connection between the Corvette and the Ferrari names and we don't know anybody who would expect Doug DeMuro to miss that sort of detail when talking about the quirks and features of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.

Now, before we move on to talking about Doug's experience with the GM monster, we'll remind you that ZR1s arrive at the dealer looking like regular Stingrays, with their extreme aero bits being installed on site. And yes, the C7 ZR1 fully sports a Prancing Horse look when in this form.Regardless, it seems the 755 horsepower (that's 765 PS) Chevy has a twisted relationship to the Old Continent. As the journo points out in the video, the lack of clearance between the hood and the engine (this helps improve pedestrian crash protection) means this can isn't legal in Europe.However, the supercar does pack the kind of feature we've learned to associate with premium German sedans, since it comes with... a soft close tailgate.As for the weather forecast features the aficionado mentions in the video, this is probably the car's way of telling you to avoid the areas/times that are unfriendly for its performance tires.Perhaps the spiciest detail about this clip is the fact the new ZR1 might have just opened up a spot in Doug's heart (it's a garage in there, no doubt about it) for the Corvette badge.The example reviewed by the journalist comes with the ZTK aerodynamic package. And one might wonder what happens when that humongous wing is removed for maximum velocity purposes. Well, we discussed such a matter earlier this month, when Car & Driver stowed the aero element and managed to pull a 190 mph one-mile run at the Texas mile.Interestingly, Chevrolet has yet to deliver an official Nurburgring number for the ZR1, with the carmaker's engineers currently working on the matter.