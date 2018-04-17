autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Causes a Stir in German Traffic

17 Apr 2018, 14:46 UTC ·
by
Judging by the official debut of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder, this hairstyling-destined Bull is just one month old, since the V10 animal made its debut at this year's edition of the Geneva Motor Show. Even so, an example of the special has now been spotted in Germany.
The Huracan Performante Spyder has been caught on camera in Nurenberg - pixel tip to Autogespot. For the record, the said city is quite far from the... Nurburgring, at least in terms of how people see driving distances on the Old Continent, since the two are separated by four hours of sitting behind the wheel.

Now, the camouflage found on the car, which could easily convince one this is a prototype, helps the mid-engined beast draw even more attention - check out the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine in traffic and you'll notice it stands out like nothing else.

The Huracan Performante Spyder is a majestic offering through the sheer mix between the ability to blitz the track and the open-air aura. Sure, the Spyder might not be able to lap the Green Hell in 6:52 like its fixed-roof sibling, but the fact that you can fold the canvas top and let the 640 hp of the naturally aspirated V10 flood the cabin is bewildering.

Keep in mind that the machine maintains the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva, which uses less than half a second to make adjustments that make quite a difference whether you're chasing aggressive downforce for spending time on the circuit or reduced drag for those high-speed Autobahn runs.

Now, we were going to say that there's a big difference between Lamborghini and Porsche (comparos involving the two are considerably more popular since the 911 GT2 RS stole the Huracan Performante's Ring record with its 6:47 lap) since you can't have Zuffenhausen's track specials in cabriolet trim. Then again, with the recently-spied 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster appearing to be an open-top GT3, we'll refrain from making such comments.
