Domino Is a Modern Tiny Home Designed to Offer Everything You Need

Using clever design hacks, Domino has space for all of the necessities. It includes a living room, a full-size kitchen, a bathroom, and a loft. It also has plenty of storage and wiggle room, allowing two people to live in comfort.
This mobile dwelling sits on a double-axle trailer, and it measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length. The house was designed by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a custom builder located in Columbus, Ohio. Over the years, the team from MTL has been creating dozens of tiny homes. Some of them were even featured on HGTV, the DIY Network, and NBC. And it's no wonder why since every unit incorporates tons of space-saving solutions.
Domino is based on the company's popular Kokosing model, and it also offers storage galore. The exterior of this home mirrors its interior, which features white walls that contrast dark wood accents. Once you open the glass door, you're going to see an open-concept living space that has everything you need.
To the left is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a black farmhouse-style sink, a four-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. It has a generous hickory countertop and numerous cabinets for storage as well.
There's also a large breakfast nook that can be used for dining or as a workspace. A cool feature that you'll find in this tiny home is the drop-down mirrors positioned above the breakfast nook. And let's not forget about the cleverly designed spaces in this house.
Across the kitchen is a staircase that leads to the lofted bedroom. The staircase has some cubbyholes, which can be used to store different items. It even includes a closet that people can use to hang their clothes. And if that's not enough, they can also place a small closet in the loft. This area is surprisingly spacious. It has room for a king-size mattress and a small nightstand. Plus, it's filled with natural light because it is surrounded by windows.
Other features included are a ductless mini-split AC unit and a propane water heater. Domino was designed as a private retreat for those who want to escape from the bustle and hustle of the city. It's a small unit, but it has many comforts you'd usually find in a larger home.
As I've mentioned before, Domino is based on MTL's Kokosing model. Pricing for the Kokosing ranges between $69,000 to more than $100,000, depending on the features and options chosen by the customers. The builder estimates that Domino would cost around $79,000, with everything I've mentioned so far included. Check out the attached gallery to see what this tiny house is all about. If you want to get a better look at the model, you can also check the video down below.
This mobile dwelling sits on a double-axle trailer, and it measures 24 ft (7.3 meters) in length. The house was designed by Modern Tiny Living (MTL), a custom builder located in Columbus, Ohio. Over the years, the team from MTL has been creating dozens of tiny homes. Some of them were even featured on HGTV, the DIY Network, and NBC. And it's no wonder why since every unit incorporates tons of space-saving solutions.
Domino is based on the company's popular Kokosing model, and it also offers storage galore. The exterior of this home mirrors its interior, which features white walls that contrast dark wood accents. Once you open the glass door, you're going to see an open-concept living space that has everything you need.
To the left is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a black farmhouse-style sink, a four-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, and a full-size refrigerator. It has a generous hickory countertop and numerous cabinets for storage as well.
There's also a large breakfast nook that can be used for dining or as a workspace. A cool feature that you'll find in this tiny home is the drop-down mirrors positioned above the breakfast nook. And let's not forget about the cleverly designed spaces in this house.
Across the kitchen is a staircase that leads to the lofted bedroom. The staircase has some cubbyholes, which can be used to store different items. It even includes a closet that people can use to hang their clothes. And if that's not enough, they can also place a small closet in the loft. This area is surprisingly spacious. It has room for a king-size mattress and a small nightstand. Plus, it's filled with natural light because it is surrounded by windows.
Other features included are a ductless mini-split AC unit and a propane water heater. Domino was designed as a private retreat for those who want to escape from the bustle and hustle of the city. It's a small unit, but it has many comforts you'd usually find in a larger home.
As I've mentioned before, Domino is based on MTL's Kokosing model. Pricing for the Kokosing ranges between $69,000 to more than $100,000, depending on the features and options chosen by the customers. The builder estimates that Domino would cost around $79,000, with everything I've mentioned so far included. Check out the attached gallery to see what this tiny house is all about. If you want to get a better look at the model, you can also check the video down below.