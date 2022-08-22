This Tiny Home With an All-Wood Interior Is Pet-Friendly, Practical, and Affordable

Tiny houses have become incredibly popular in the last few years. What's interesting is that these mobile dwellings can be built to match anyone's lifestyle and budget. This tiny home, for example, was designed as an affordable man cave on wheels. Although compact, it has all the amenities one needs.
This tiny home was built by Holy Ground Real Estate, a custom builder located in Englewood, Colorado. The house was designed for Colter Sternhagen, a guy that wanted a budget-friendly house with a log cabin vibe. Although Colter's long-term goal is to own a property with his home, he started out tiny with this 20-ft (6-meter) mobile dwelling.
It might sound like there's not much wiggle room inside. However, there are 194 sq ft (18 sq meters) of living space that he enjoys together with his puppy. At $25K, this cabin-like house comes with a beautiful all-wood interior that includes all the necessities.
The first thing you're going to notice is the living room, which features two bean bags, a large TV, and a wood-burning stove with a cubby underneath. Since it's a man cave on wheels, it also has an area dedicated to Colter's hobbies. There's a guitar, a surfboard, and an office area that includes a desk with two folding shelves. That's where he keeps his electric keyboard and other devices.
Next to the living room is the kitchen, which is equipped with a large stainless steel sink, a two-burner propane cooktop, and an air fryer. It also has several shelves, a spice rack, and a few cabinets for storage. At the rear is a spacious bathroom that includes a generous shower with a filtration system, a sink with underneath storage, a washer/dryer combo unit, and a composting toilet. This area has a closet as well. That's where Colter hangs his clothes.
His tiny home comes with not one but two lofts. Above the bathroom is his bedroom, which features a queen-size mattress, an empty area where he stores different items, and some drawers. At the end of the bed is a space specifically designed for his fur baby Rahzee. The other loft is at the opposite end of the house, and it is used mainly as a storage room. However, it could easily be turned into a second bedroom since it can comfortably accommodate two people.
Recently, Colter offered a full tour of his tiny home to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. Click the clip attached down below to see what this affordable man cave on wheels is all about.
