Creative Guy Extends Light-Filled Tiny House, Adds Generous Covered Porch

Tiny homes don’t necessarily mean a tiny lifestyle. Some dwellings incorporate design solutions that increase functionality. This creative guy from the Netherlands expanded the living space of his tiny by adding a large covered porch that acts as a bridge between the outside world and the inside of his house.
Tim started to look into tiny homes a few years ago when he was traveling in a camper van. He realized he didn’t need much space to live comfortably, so he got himself a mobile dwelling. The house measures 23 ft (7 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide).
Although it might not sound like a lot, Tim designed his own little house and made it feel bigger. He expanded the living space of his tiny by adding a generous covered porch. This area is large enough to fit a table, several chairs, and a hammock. Plus, the French doors that open into this charming outdoor setup invite the outdoors inside.
In front of the entryway is the living room, which is equipped with a large couch. There is also a TV, a cabinet with several drawers, and a wood-burning stove that adds a cabin vibe to this area. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which includes a sink, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a mini fridge. It also has some shelves and a generous countertop.
Across the kitchen is the dining area. This space features a drop-leaf table and two chairs that are positioned next to a large window that lets natural light come inside. In fact, the whole house is filled with light since the design includes numerous windows.
Next to the kitchen is a tall locker cabinet. That’s where Tim keeps his clothes and camping gear. The bathroom is located at the rear, and it is separated from the rest of the house via a custom sliding door. It’s a compact area, which includes a shower and a toilet. Above it is the master bedroom, which comes with a custom-size bed that can comfortably sleep two people.
Recently, Tim offered a full tour of his beautiful tiny home to the folks from Alternative House. Check out the video down below to see what his home is all about.
