Does the 2023 VW Amarok Have What It Takes to Fill the Mercedes X-Class Void?

Now developed in partnership with Ford, the second-generation Volkswagen Amarok was unveiled by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as a banner vehicle, one that is not only powerful but also larger and posher than ever before. It will launch by the end of the year across various regions, including Europe, Australia (and New Zealand), some parts of Africa, and the Middle East, featuring an evolved exterior styling and a more “premium” interior that combines both the new digital wave and the reassuring tradition of analog controls.
Still, over “20 new driver-assist systems make driving even more effortless” and there are an incredible number of configurations to choose from, plus heaps of accessories (including a hardtop to make you forgive them the Amarok will not have a Ford Everest-based SUV counterpart). The options include two all-wheel-drive systems, the cool two-door single cab (SingleCab) alternative to the traditional four-door double cab (DoubleCab), up to 21-inch OEM alloy wheels, as well as a string of grades: Amarok, Life, Style, plus the top PanAmericana and Aventura.
The 2023 VW Amarok has grown and matured, so now standing at 5,350 millimeters (210.62 inches), the new mid-size pickup truck is 96 mm (3.77 in.) longer than its predecessor. Plus, the all-important wheelbase has reached 3,270 mm (128.74 in.), representing an even more obvious increase of 173 mm (6.81 in.). And while it is fully focused on providing a posher experience than ever before, it turns out that even the off-road capabilities have been enhanced. For example, it features a “much greater fording depth” of 800 mm (31.49 in.) instead of the previous 500 mm (19.68 in.) capability. But that may be just to satisfy the fan clubs of previous owners, as Volkswagen has set its sight on the power void left by the disappearance of Mercedes-Benz’s failed attempt at X-Class pickup truck greatness.
globetrotter and exclusive Aventura trims.
These flagship grades will be the banner carriers for VW taking over the space previously inhabited – without much success – by the Mercedes-Benz X-Class. Now, it remains to be seen if a Ford-based VW can achieve what the Nissan-based Merc’ couldn’t but one cannot say that the German automaker has not tried its best. The PanAmericana, for example, has an ‘X’ front bumper, LED rear lights, 18-inch wheels, and – above all, the 4Motion four-wheel drive with a mechanical differential lock.
On the other hand, the posh Aventura has even larger 20-inch aluminum wheels as standard, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, chrome accent details, more body-color painted elements, plus soft-touch leather trim inside the cabin. The upholstery, meanwhile, is of the genuine ‘Savona’ leather variety as opposed to PanAmericana’s ‘Cricket’ offering. They both feature ACC+ Adaptive Cruise Control including Intelligent Speed Assist (via Dynamic Road Sign Display), Park Assist, and Area View (360-degree camera) but the Aventura also has Lane Assist with lane centering for semi-autonomous driving. Now, there’s just one big question left: how much will these two grades cost?
