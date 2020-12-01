Dodge Viper "Revival" Looks Like the Halo Car We Need

Officina Armare’s BadGal Is a Stunner That Lives Up to the Name

It was 2017 when the Viper got retired, and while fans of the Mopar halo car are eagerly awaiting a revival, all the EV-only-new-car pressure certainly isn't helping. However, we believe there's still time for a new iteration of the snake to be born, which is why we've brought along this rendering portraying such a machine. 5 photos



And while the proportions appear to be unchanged, the styling language displayed by this proposal features sharper lines, thus increasing the visual aggression of the supercar. At least from where we're standing, this goes to show the aesthetics of the Viper would only need limited changes in order for the American supercar to once again rival Italian exotics for only a fraction of the cost (more on this below).



Of course, a production model would have slightly smaller wheels, while details such as those rear-view cameras replacing the mirrors might also remain confined to the pixel world.



However, the technical changes we could expect in order for this to make a business case would run much deeper. For one, the V10 heart of the Viper would probably have to make room for a motor with two fewer cylinders - rumor has it Chrysler is working on an aluminum-block V8 that will take the place of the iron-block



And while there are potential buyers out there who would probably prefer to see the Viper maturing into an uber-exclusive product, as it has been the case with the Ford GT, most enthusiasts would love for the formula to remain unchanged. As the popularity of the mid-engined Corvette has proven, it's difficult to argue against sports car/supercar assets being offered on a reasonable budget.



Of course, hefty sales numbers (in the context of the segment) would require multiple performance trims, as well as a convertible version. Then again, such developments would only bring extra reasons to rejoice.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by @johnolgtr This digital portrait, which comes from independent artist John O'Laughlin, stays true to the final Gen V model, a monster we've had the extreme pleasure to review, finding out it was easier to live with than expected. Alas, as the disappointing sales proved, this was still too hardcore for most buyers.