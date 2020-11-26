Buy an Apartment at Aston Martin Residences, Get a Limited-Edition DBX or DB11

Nike Air Max 90 Infrared "V8" Is Motor-Sneaker Art

2020 marks the 30th birthday of the evergreen Air Max III (dubbed Air Max 90 these days), and Nike's way of celebrating is to revive the cult-status colorway of the iconic sneaker. Welcome to the new Nike Air Max 90 Infrared, a release that makes this November special for fashion aficionados. Well, independent digital artist Chris Labrooy, whose innovative work we've previously featured , has taken the celebration to the next level by rendering the famous running shoe with a supercar twist. 5 photos



Factor in that Labrooy's previous work involves collabs with brands such as Nike itself, Porsche or Apple, and you've got a complete picture. You can take this literally since this particular project has seen the pixel master team up with an online fashion shop dubbed Asphalt Gold (not Nike), with A2-sized posters of the work seen here set to be created for each pair offered to customers.



So, how do you mix the V12s of the



On a more serious note, here's what the artist had to say about the visual stunt. "This is one of my all time favourite shoes and I can’t believe it is 30 years since it first dropped. To celebrate this anniversary release I created an image that taps into the European sportscar themes that inspired its design."



LaBrooy's background, which involves trips down the product design lane mixed with the photorealistic nature of his CGI work, means one can easily get lost in the small universe that now adorns the screen before you.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Labrooy (@chrislabrooy)