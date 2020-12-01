McLaren Sabre's Edgy Design Revealed Through Patent Photos, Air Will Be Split

McLaren might just be the best place to work in the automotive industry right now as the British company seems to be making the maddest supercars out there, with the performance to back their flamboyant appearance no less.
Don't hurry to apply for a job, though. The Woking-based manufacturer is fresh off cutting its workforce by 25 percent in an attempt to cut expenses, so it's doubtful it'll be looking to add more people to its rosters. Still, looking at its lineup, it's worth a shot.
Right now, the most powerful McLaren (a lot of) money can buy is the Senna. Its 4.0-liter V8 engine is good for a very round 800 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, yet as ridiculous as it may sound after listing these figures, this car isn't so much about raw power than the way it can make use of it on the racetrack.
We've seen it get absolutely hammered by Ken Block's Hoonicorn in a drag race, highlighting once more that it prefers the kind of tracks that also have bends. That's because most of what makes it such a picturesque sight is there for aerodynamic reasons, with the dramatic design being just a welcome side effect.
Well, it looks like the Senna will have that in common with the mysterious Sabre model, and that may actually be an understatement. Previously only spotted under heavy camouflage during road tests, the Sabre has now fully revealed itself (ironically enough, via the Taycan EV Forum), albeit in the dull form of the classic outline-only patent drawings.
The car that could very well be the most powerful McLaren yet seems to make zero styling concessions. Its side is as flat as they come with an almost perfectly constant width from front to back. Getting in and out will prove to be a challenge and not due to the dihedral doors, but because of the massive side skirts you'd have to skip over to do it.
Reports say the Sabre will be built on the same platform as the Senna but will feature a hybrid powertrain that keeps the 4.0-liter V8 and adds some sort of electrification. In total, the hybrid powertrain is expected to develop as much as 1,150 hp and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm) of torque, which should make the Sabre insanely fast. Bear in mind the addition of an electric motor (or more) will essentially make it an all-wheel-drive hypercar, which means we could be looking at a drag racing freak as well as a racetrack monster.
The latter, at least, is a given. If the intricate aero elements aren't enough, then the one telling element that suggests the Sabre is likely to spend most of its time on the circuit - if not all of it - is that central taillight. Details such as pricing or availability are still missing at this point, yet you can probably guess the answers: "more millions than you can count" and "no", respectively.
