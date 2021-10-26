Dodge Unveils New HEMI Orange and SRT Black Styling Packs for Charger and Challenger

Dodge is prepping two new appearance packages for the Charger and Challenger, which you’ll be able to order later this year. The first is the HEMI Orange package, which pays tribute to early-era, orange painted HEMI engines. Then there’s the SRT Black package, which gives your SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models a sleek blacked-out aesthetic.
The HEMI Orange pack is available on GT RWD and Scat Pack Widebody models, which get a unique, orange-and-black combo of accents both inside and out. The first thing you might notice is the new orange accent tracer, along with the vehicle-length Gunmetal stripes. You also get orange outlines on the Midnight Grey Metallic grille and fender badging.
Scat Pack Widebody cars also come with orange Brembo six-piston calipers, in contrast with the Carbon Black ‘Warp Speed’ 20-inch wheels, whereas GT RWD cars get four-piston calipers and Medium Gloss Black 20-inch wheels.
Inside, there’s orange stitching on the instrument panel, upper door panels, armrest, console lid, shifter and on the flat-bottom steering wheel. Other highlights include sport orange stitching on the seats, a monochromatic Dodge Rhombi seatback logo, orange and black 392 instrument panel badges for Scat Pack Widebody models, and finally blacked out steering wheel bezels, cluster trim, cup holders and vent rings.
As for pricing, the HEMI Orange pack will set you back $2,995 for GT RWD trim cars, or $1,500 for Scat Pack Widebody variants. Dodge will also unveil this package for the 2022 Durango R/T and R/T Tow N Go, with more details to be released in Q1 of 2022.
Now, the SRT Black Package (which by the way is already available on the Durango SRT 392). This one retails from $695 and features blacked-out exterior badging and accents. For example, the Hellcat badging itself (grille, fender, spoiler) gets a Midnight Grey Metallic appearance, while supercharged Charger models also get Black Nickel exhaust tips – which are already standard on the Challenger Hellcat.
"The HEMI Orange and SRT Black packages offer two distinctive appearance options for the 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger," said Dodge CEO, Tim Kuniskis. "Performance-vehicle owners are unique, and these two packages offer our customers the chance to stand out even more on the street."
